AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Joseph Ossai spoke about the increased role he could play in the team’s defense next season following the retirement of DE Sam Hubbard and the uncertain future of DE Trey Hendrickson.

“I was in here working out for a month-and-a-half after the season and they talked about their vision for me and that gave me peace of mind with the decision even though they’re new,” Ossai said. “They see me doing what I was doing this last six, seven games with my motor. The way (Golden) was talking to me, he liked the way I played, and it sounded like he’s willing to give me a chance to use those attributes on the field in his defense.”

According to Conway, Cincinnati is interested in Bears’ free agent G Teven Jenkins but he also has other suitors.

Bengals DT B.J. Hill's three-year, $33 million extension includes a $11,000,000 signing bonus and base salaries of $4,550,000 in 2025, $6,000,000 in 2026, and $8,100,000 in 2027. He can earn $350,000 annually in per-game roster bonuses, $100,000 annually in workout bonuses, and a $2,000,000 roster bonus in 2026. (OverTheCap)

Browns

The Browns acquired QB Kenny Pickett from the Eagles this week. The quarterback said Cleveland’s coaching staff told him he would “have the opportunity to compete again.” (Zac Jackson)

Pickett said he was aware Philadelphia was looking to trade him but wasn't informed Cleveland was among his suitors leading up to the deal.

Pickett considers himself to be a starting-caliber player but expects Cleveland to sign another veteran quarterback: “I do view myself as a starter. I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran … definitely prepared for whatever situation may present itself.” (Jackson)

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot writes that the Browns are still interested in adding a veteran quarterback, such as former Steelers QB Russell Wilson , but adds they will be conscious of the cost. Cabot explains that Falcons QB Kirk Cousins would have been an attractive signing had Atlanta released him, as he would have cost Cleveland just the veteran minimum, but that door is closed for now.

Cabot says the Browns planned to add a veteran, a developmental veteran, and a rookie to the quarterback room. So far, they've checked one box by trading for Pickett and Cabot notes it still feels likely the Browns will use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback.

Wilson visited the Browns last week, but the team didn’t put a formal offer on the table, per Cabot, and it was more of an exploratory meeting for both sides. If signed, Wilson would compete with Pickett and a rookie to start.

Cabot mentions the Browns have shown only mild interest in bringing back veteran QB Joe Flacco so far, but that could change if their options dwindle.

Cabot notes the Browns remain open to re-signing RB Nick Chubb later on this offseason if it makes sense and they have a role for him. She adds there's a good chance Cleveland drafts a back.

Georgia LB Jalon Walker met extensively with the Browns at Georgia's pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Ravens

Veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins opted to sign with the Ravens as a free agent and said that QB Lamar Jackson was one of the main reasons he decided to join Baltimore in 2025.

“Once we found out that I wouldn’t be back in Kansas City, we made a list, and the Ravens were the first team on my list,” Hopkins said.“Lamar was giving them a run for their money, and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’. And I think I started following his career after that because I went to Clemson, and Lamar was a couple of plays away from basically single-handedly beating them, and I was like, ‘Man, this kid is going to be special.'”