AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Mahomes, Antonio Pierce, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had another ankle injury scare in Week 9 after throwing a touchdown. Mahomes admitted the moment was scary and painful but he ended up being all clear to head back into the game with no issue.

“Definitely scary,” Mahomes said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I think it hurt more, just because it’s the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit, but once I took a breath and calmed down a little bit, it ended up not being too bad. We went in there, got a re-spat and went back on the football field.”

“I was trying to run off the field and they were telling me not to. It’s just kind of the football mentality.”

Chiefs

Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins scored two touchdowns in his second game with the team in a win over Tampa Bay. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes praised Hopkins’ ability and is confident they will improve as he gets more comfortable.

“I mean, he’s so good at winning one-on-one, and so to be able to have him down in the red zone, third-down situations, he does a good job of filling out and finding those windows kind of like Travis (Kelce) does,” Mahomes said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “I think as he figures out the whole entire offense he’ll get even better, because there’s some times he’s going places and I’m like man, there’s a time and a place for that, but that’s what makes him great.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid outlined Hopkins’ strengths and cited his intelligence as why the transition has been so smooth.

“First of all, he’s smart, and he’s got a lot of experience,” Reid added. “So, we put more in for him this week, and you know Connor does a nice job with those guys and getting them ready to go. But DeAndre is a veteran player that’s a smart guy, so that’s most of it right there.”

James Palmer reports the Chiefs were interested in CB Marshon Lattimore before the trade to Washington but the deal was “just too rich” for Kansas City to make the move.

Raiders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce decided to move on from OC Luke Getsy following another loss to fall to 2-7. Pierce explained what he wants in a new OC to help this team right the ship.

“Matching the philosophy and the idea of what I preach which is physicality, ability to run the ball, taking shots down the field, protecting the football first and foremost, disciplined up front,” Pierce said, via Levi Damien of the Raiders Wire.

“We got to do what’s best and gives us the best opportunity to win. Whatever that may be. If it’s throwing the ball 60 times, fine. If it’s running it 60 times, fine. But we got to find a balance and an identity on offense going forward.”