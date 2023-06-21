AFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders,

Broncos

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright knows Broncos QB Russell Wilson well after the two men spent most of their careers together in Seattle. Wright hasn’t been afraid to criticize Wilson in the past, though, and he had some blunt comments on the inauspicious start to Wilson’s second act as a player in Denver.

“When I look at this Russell Wilson situation, this could potentially go down as the biggest trade heist in NFL history,” Wright said in an interview on NFL Media’s Good Morning Football, via FOX Sports’ Eric Williams. “They gave this guy five years and a lot of money to say you are our guy for the next five years. … And all they have gotten so far is five wins and a fired head coach. And so right now, this is looking very scary. This is looking ugly.”

However, Wright doesn’t believe Wilson is beyond saving, and new HC Sean Payton could be exactly what he needs.

“I don’t believe a quarterback falls off that fast,” Wright told Williams. “He’s not washed up. I do believe he can bounce back. It’s just a matter of Russ being honest with himself and getting a coach that will be honest with him. And just putting together the right playcaller to get this offense back on track. They have the weapons on paper, but you’ve got to get the right pieces in place to get Russ back to where we know he can be.”

Chiefs

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes it’s possible the Chiefs could revisit the idea of signing former Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins once they get an extension done for DT Chris Jones , as that is expected to lower his current $28 million cap hit.

Breer expects that deal to come together closer to training camp. That will both free up cap space to better meet Hopkins' asking price and give Kansas City time to evaluate if wide receiver is still a need for them.

Raiders

In an early 53-man roster projection, the Athletic’s Vic Tafur predicts the Raiders will ultimately trade WR Hunter Renfrow before the start of the season. For what it’s worth, his colleague Tashan Reed is less confident and projects the team keeping Renfrow.

On the offensive line, Reed and Tafur note the right side is the area to watch during training camp, with the Raiders likely hoping either OT Brandon Parker or OT Thayer Munford play well enough to win the starting right tackle job and push OL Jermaine Eluemunor inside to right guard, with OL Alex Bars the current incumbent there.