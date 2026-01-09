AFC Notes: DeForest Buckner, Colts, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon sounded off earlier this week during a news conference, giving her reasons for bringing back both GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen for 2026.

“You’re right to be frustrated with how the latter part of our season went,” Irsay-Gordon said, via Stephen Holder. “I’m pissed. We are all pissed. I want our fans to know I hear them. … It’s not good enough. It’s not to the standard. … [The players] played their asses off this year, but at the end of the day, our fans, we understand, and we want to validate that.”

“We have been very clear with [Ballard] and [Steichen], but giving them another opportunity means that the sense of urgency for them to deliver and perform has never been higher,” Irsay-Gordon continued. “I would say it all plays into the decision. I don’t think it’s an either-or. But I think what we saw as far as the progress of [Ballard] being able to adapt and change the way he works on the roster and assembles the roster. And we believe that he is capable of replicating that next season.”

DeForest Buckner

Colts’ veteran DT DeForest Buckner wrote in a post on Instagram that he will be returning in 2026, which will mark the 11th year of his NFL career.

“Next season, I will be complete,” Buckner reflected in his post, via Mike Chappell. “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”

Buckner missed five games this season due to a herniated disc in his neck. He said the injury made him question the future of his career.

“It’s one of those injuries that’s very serious,” Buckner said. “It’s definitely a heavy burden on myself making the decision… I know what’s at stake for me long-term about life, you know what I’m saying? There are things that you’ve got to weigh.”

Buckner admits he doesn’t have much longer left to play and doesn’t want to have any regrets.

“I’m going to be honest, I’m on the tail end of my career, you know what I mean?” Buckner said. “I don’t know, God willing, how many snaps I have left. I’ve just got to appreciate all the ones I have. I’m going to go as long as physically and mentally I’m in it, and I still am. I’m going to go until I have no regrets. When I retire, I want to be able to be like, ‘I gave it everything I had and my cup’s full.”

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi, who spent 16 seasons with the Chiefs organization, promises to remove any biases when finding the next head coach to lead the team.

“You have to remove that piece,” Borgonzi said, via ESPN. “That biased opinion on anybody that you might have a relationship with. You have to make the best decision for the organization, and that’s really the bottom line. ‘Who is going to be the best leader and coach for this organization?’”

It’s worth noting that Borgonzi has requested to interview both Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and DC Steve Spagnuolo.

“I’m looking to create the model for the Tennessee Titans with the people that we have here,” Borgonzi said. “I’ve taken certain things on how we evaluate players and how we work with coaches during that process, and how we do certain things. But this is our team here, and the people that we have. So, I’ve certainly learned and benefited from a lot of the stuff in the past, but I think we have a group here that’s been in different places, and we want to make it our own.“