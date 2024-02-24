AFC Notes: DeMarcus Covington, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey posted some pictures on his social media following the news of the team moving on from CB Xavien Howard and implied former DC Vic Fangio wasn’t using them properly. In the caption of his post, Ramsey said, “I won’t ever forgive dude for not utilizing our full skillset!” after calling Howard the greatest CB in Dolphin’s history

Patriots

Recently promoted Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington has been with the team since 2017 and has been their DL coach since 2020. With new HC Jerod Mayo taking over as the head of the defense, Covington doesn’t think much is going to change from a philosophical standpoint.

“I would say the defense wouldn’t change as much, but when you turn on the tape, I think what we want to see is a physical team, a team that plays with good discipline and fundamentals, and a team that attacks the football and takes it away from an opponent,” Covington said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “That’s what we’re trying to look for with our defense, and you know, a team that goes out there and plays together for one another. That type of togetherness, that’s what we’re really looking for.”

“Yeah, I do plan on calling plays,” Covington added. “And I would say you do get those practice reps, obviously on the practice field and also in the classroom for me, so gaining those reps, going through different games, going through situations in the meeting room with the other coaches, and then also putting myself in those situations on the practice field, that’s how we do it. Just like the players are out there preparing to play, and they’re going through reps, I should be doing the same things as a play-caller, doing those reps.”

Patriots

Patriots DC DeMarcus Covington explained why New England’s coaching staff had holdovers like S coach Brian Belichick, describing they are already familiar with the system and foundation of the organization.

“They’re familiar with the players. Our players are familiar with them,” Covington said, via Sean McGuise of NESN. “They’re familiar with our philosophy on what we wanted to do, and then they’ve also worked with me and know what I want to do. And then also the foundation, they have been here, too. We all came in here pretty much together. And so, I think, when you look at those things, and you look at how the players and the coaches combine, and how we get the best out of our players, that’s what’s important to me. Who can do that, who can coach their players good, who can get their players to go out there and play at a high level, and execute to the standard we want to have.”