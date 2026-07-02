AFC Notes: Demario Davis, Brandon Stephens, Shane Bowen, Jets, Patriots

Jets

Jets LB Demario Davis recalls his body failing him after his lone season with the Browns, in which the team won a single game. Since then, Davis estimates he spends nearly a million dollars per season on his body training and recovery.

“My body was just — I was done, and I was ready to hang it up,” Davis said recently, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “My body is my company, and the brand that comes from playing the game is my company. If I don’t reinvest in the company’s engine and brand, I just don’t think that’s wise. I just try to be a good steward of what’s been given.”

Jets

The Jets became the first team in NFL history without a defensive interception for an entire season last year and signed CB Nahshon Wright from the Bears, who had five interceptions by himself. New York CB Brandon Stephens praised Wright’s instincts and reflected on getting zero interceptions as a unit over 17 games.

“He had five picks last year,” Stephens said, via the team’s website. “The elephant in the room is we didn’t have any last year, so that’s a focal point going into this season. He’s an incredible player with great instincts, which you need on the outside, as a corner group specifically. He’s a great addition to our defense.”

“It’s hard to believe that could happen. but it happened. At the end of the season, you keep it in the back of your mind, but you flush it so it doesn’t happen again. All the guys are taking it personally because it’s part of our nature.”

Patriots

Former Giants and Titans DC Shane Bowen is serving as a defensive analyst in New England this season, with HC Mike Vrabel noting that Bowen will specifically help younger coaches with their new roles.

“Those guys can go to Shane, ask him and rely on him to fill in the gaps, maybe while some of the other coaches have something going on or they’re meeting with players,” Vrabel explained to Mike Reiss. “I think having another guy that has called plays in this league and has game-planned will be able to provide assistance offensively.”