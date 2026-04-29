AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Aaron Rodgers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns WR Denzel Boston joined a local Cleveland radio station to talk about the mentality that he is bringing to his new team when it comes to going against defenders.

“My whole goal when I go against a defender is I don’t want him to be able to go home and be happy to be around his family. I want him to feel that from that game. That’s the mentality that I’m bringing to the Cleveland Browns.” Boston said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Ravens

Ravens rookie pass rusher Zion Young asked how he would approach the chance to play with a veteran like Trey Hendrickson in his first season.

“I’m a big-time fan of Trey Hendrickson,” Young said, via RavensWire.com. “I feel like with him as a vet, I feel like I’m very much so excited to learn from him and being around a lot more older guys on the defense. And I’m coming in as a young guy, so I’m coming in as a sponge. I’m excited to learn. I’m ready to learn. I’m willing to learn. I’m very much so coachable. And I thank God for the opportunity at the end of the day.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy faced some obvious questions after the draft. Most of them quarterback-related, as the team drafted Medina, Ohio, native and former Penn State QB Drew Allar in round three. Naturally, this leaves everyone wondering what will become of veteran backup Mason Rudolph, last year’s fifth-round pick out of Ohio State, Will Howard, and exactly when the team will have a decision from Aaron Rodgers.

“These are all questions, answers, hypotheticals that really, it won’t change what I’ve already said,” McCarthy said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN, when asked about the depth chart behind Rodgers. “I will coach the hell out of that room. I have a lot of confidence. I have history and experience that I will give everything I can to any quarterback in that room. . . . We want to grow the quarterback room. We don’t want to just rely on one quarterback. I was very impressed with Will last week [at voluntary minicamp]. I know he’s a good athlete. . . . But there’s a training regimen that’s involved, but we’ll stick to it.”

“Like anything, I believe in first impressions,” McCarthy said of Allar. “I’ve had a chance to watch him play, meet him at the Combine. . . . I liked everything about him. I think he’s young. I think he’s got a lot of room for growth. And he’s a young man that can throw the ball with the best of them, and that’s a great starting point to have.”

Gerry Dulac reports that the Steelers placed the UFA tender on Rodgers as a formality to protect their ability to get a compensatory pick in 2027 in the event another team would sign him before July 22.