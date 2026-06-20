AFC Notes: Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Drew Allar, Browns, Steelers

Browns

The Browns picked up WR Denzel Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. When asked about his early days in minicamp, Boston said he’s glad to get through the stress from the pre-draft process

“I say a lot of it was just stress and wondering where you’re going to end up. You never know if you’re going to go on the East Coast, West Coast, you never know. Once all that stressful stuff got out of the way, and when we got out here to the field and to rookie minicamp, it’s awesome. I get to play football again. I’m happy to be here now,” Boston said via the team’s YouTube.

As for his familiarity with the rest of Cleveland’s rookie class, Boston said he already formed a connection with players like sixth-round QB Taylen Green, fifth-round LB Justin Jefferson, third-round OT Austin Barber, fifth-round C Parker Brailsford, and first-round WR KC Concepcion.

“I trained with Taylen Green, Justin Jefferson, and Austin Barber. I know Parker Brailsford after he started in Washington. Me and KC were hanging out at an Adidas photo shoot. So, a lot of familiar faces in this class,” Boston said.

Boston said he wants to show confidence in the Browns’ offseason program and make a good first impression on the coaching staff.

“For me, it was just coming out with confidence and knowing that I’m supposed to be here,” Boston said. “I’ve worked all this time to be here. I’ve deserved to be here. Do what I’ve been doing my whole life. Just putting out a good first impression that I’m here to do whatever I can to make this team win.”

Browns

Browns second-year WR Isaiah Bond has focused this offseason on adding muscle, saying he’s probably closer to 190 pounds after being listed at 180 during his rookie year. Although his primary skill set is speed, Bond wants to be able to do more than just stretch the field vertically.

“I think it’s just part of the development of the game,” Bond said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “If you want to be a great player, you got to upgrade every facet to your game. So weight room was one thing I focused on offseason this year. Be able to play big, get in space more, stuff like that.”

“A lot of hard work for sure. Staying in the weight room, I probably put on about 15 pounds in the offseason of straight muscle, so definitely a lot of hard work in the weight room.”

Ultimately, Bond hopes the added muscle will help him win contested catches over the middle and make him more of a force blocking in the run game.

“Deep threat, that’s definitely there. But like I said, that’s one of the reasons I picked up a lot of weight to be able to catch balls over the middle, be able to block and outside more, just more intermediate in the box things, to add on top of the deep threat ability, for sure.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Drew Allar has already received advice from QB Aaron Rodgers, something he doesn’t plan on taking for granted.

“With me, specifically, he’s pulled me aside during practice to talk through some drill work or things to focus on through different drills,” Allar said, via Jarrett Bailey of SB Nation. “In the film room, [he’s] just asking me questions of what I was seeing, what I was looking at and why. [He’s] giving me a lot of good knowledge. I’m really excited to keep learning from him. Obviously he’s one of the best to ever do it in this game. So the opportunity I have is one I’m not going to take for granted.”