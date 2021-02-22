AFC Notes: Derek Carr, Colts, Texans

Derek Carr
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think the Raiders are planning to move QB Derek Carr this offseason unless a clear upgrade becomes available.
- Adam Caplan reports the belief around the league is that the Raiders are actually going to end up signing Carr to an extension.
- However, the Athletic’s Vic Tafur says it’s all speculation at the moment and there’s nothing to report there, yet.
- Ian Rapoport says it’s looking more likely that Carr will be back in Las Vegas and he would be surprised if that changes.
Colts
- NBC Sports’ Peter King theorizes that the Colts must have talked to former QB Andrew Luck to gauge how committed he was to retirement before going out and making a major investment at the position this offseason, like they just did by trading for QB Carson Wentz.
- King says the Colts were Wentz’s first, second and third choices in a trade due to his familiarity with HC Frank Reich, who told King Wentz was a “lifelong friend” on his podcast about a month ago, and because he felt a return to the Midwest and a less venomous fan base could be a good fit.
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder notes the Colts elected to pursue Wentz rather than trading up in the draft for a guy due to all the logistics involved, such as cost, finding a partner and timing.
- He adds the Colts’ decision to put the condition on the 2022 second-round pick that can turn into a first reflects that they’re not entirely sold on Wentz recovering from his horrific 2020, as well as an acknowledgment of his injury history.
Texans
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that two teams have given offers to the Texans for QB Deshaun Watson and received zero feedback or reaction as Houston continues to maintain Watson is not going to be traded.
- King would be surprised if the Panthers weren’t one of the teams that had made an offer but due to their lack of draft capital King thinks they’d have to include a quarterback and a couple of veteran players. He points out if the Texans were to change their mind on trading Watson they could prefer to get him out of the AFC.
- He notes a potential Panthers deal could include RB Christian McCaffrey, though that would be a sizable hit to the Panthers’ cap to trade him away, or more likely DE Brian Burns.
- He also highlights the 49ers, Jets, Dolphins and the Broncos as potentially serious contenders for Watson. In addition to picks, those teams would likely need to put established players on the table, like 49ers LB Fred Warner, Jets DT Quinnen Williams, Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins or Broncos LT Garett Bolles, as well as another quarterback.
- While it’s been radio silence on trade calls, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reports that internally the team has had conversations about trade partners and what their team would look like without Watson, who continues to ignore their calls.
- The Texans extended veteran assistant Mike Eubanks as the head strength and conditioning coach. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans RB Dontrell Hilliard‘s one-year deal includes an $80,000 signing bonus and a $920,000 base salary with a total of $200,000 in guarantees. (Wilson)