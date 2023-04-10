AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Ryan Fowler reports that Ohio State OT Dawand Jones will attend the Colts’ local pro day.

will attend the Colts’ local pro day. Kevin Bowen notes that the team will also be hosting CB JuJu Brents of Kansas State, QB Aidan O’Connell of Purdue, and TE Payne Durham also of Purdue.

Texans

An anonymous executive and league talent evaluator spoke about the Texans’ offseason including bringing in former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz to improve the play of their future quarterback.

“They load up on special-teamers, depth guys, and there is a pattern of similar type moves,” an exec told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “I’m not sure how they get better. Hopefully, with DeMeco (Ryans) changing the defense, they get better.”

“If you look at some of these tight ends, like Evan Engram, for example, they needed time,” an evaluator said. “Teams drafting quarterbacks are getting better at saying, ‘OK, what is the next step to give him the most possible success?’ Carolina is taking a quarterback, so they get a tight end in Hayden Hurst. Same for Houston with Schultz.”

Titans

Some anonymous executive believes the Titans to be looking toward the future of both their franchise and their quarterback position, with one noting it could be interesting should they draft QB Anthony Richardson to pair with RB Derrick Henry if the star back isn’t traded.

“They are a team that could be gearing up to build a stadium at some point and are paying off their former GM, they went to (Kevin) Byard for a pay cut, and they just strike me as a team that is taking a little break paying guys,” the executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic. “If they moved on from Tannehill and Henry, they could really do it. But if you go another year, that is fine.”

“They are a team that needs to be thinking similar to Minnesota when it comes to what the future looks like at quarterback,” another exec said. “Tannehill, multiple injuries, probably not going to give him an extension after this season. Where are they going at that position? The whole offense has been run-oriented, and they might trade the runner.”

“It would be interesting if they moved up for a quarterback, if one started to fall,” a third executive said. “Depending how much tread Derrick Henry still has, pairing him with Anthony Richardson would be really, really intriguing if Tennessee wanted to go all-in on the run game. Henry is a perfect trade-deadline candidate. That is probably when you get the most value for him.”