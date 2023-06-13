AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said the team has used WR Calvin Ridley as a resource and a cautionary tale for players regarding the risks of gambling.

“Obviously what Calvin has gone through is definitely a testimony to the rest of our football team,” Pederson said, via Yahoo Sports. “I don’t want to put Calvin in a spotlight situation, I don’t want to bring all this attention on him. But at the same time, I have mentioned to the team that if they’re going through anything or they’re tempted in any way, reach out to Calvin, he’d be a great resource to talk to. Calvin’s been open to that, now whether or not he’s had conversations, I can’t speak to that. Obviously we’re at a day and age where gambling is everywhere. With all the websites that are out there, apps, and all that kind of stuff, we have to be very careful.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on the quarterback competition between Davis Mills and C.J. Stroud, noting that the two rotate first-team reps each week: “We’ll see where their process goes in training camp and see as the competition continues… We’ll see who separates themselves.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry said he’s been building a relationship with new GM Ran Carthon and isn’t concerned about reports of him being shopped around in April.

“Talking to him, meeting him in person. I’ve put a face with the name,” Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Just doing all of those things. When we get to football, we’re not worried about that other stuff.”

Henry called their offense under new OC Tim Kelly “completely new” and he is working on learning all the nuances of his system.

“It’s a completely new offense, so I just came in here trying to learn everything,” Henry said. “I tried to get in here as early as I can to learn and fly around.”