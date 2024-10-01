AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said the team felt a sense of urgency heading into the team’s game against Carolina with Baltimore looming on the horizon.

“It was a big game. We knew we had to come and get one, especially with Baltimore coming to town next week,” Burrow said, via PFT. “There really was no other option other than to figure out a way to win this game. We got it done. There is still a lot of room to improve on both sides of the ball and special teams. That’s exciting and we got a win but what’s most exciting is the opportunity to get better.”

Browns

The Browns fell to 1-3 after a loss against the Raiders where they had multiple chances to take over the game. Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson knows they need to be better starting with him.

“We’re not doing enough,” Watson said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “So it starts with me. If I’m going to be the quarterback of this offense, we’ve all got to be all the way locked in, and right now we’re not doing enough to get the W. So you can put it on me for sure.”

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Browns never offered a contract to Colts QB Joe Flacco this offseason despite his late-season surge in 2023.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on RB Nick Chubb returning to practice this week and the possibility of him playing soon: "Won't get too far down the road on that. He's working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing…we'll see how he goes from there." (Zac Jackson)

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry followed up his dominant showing against Dallas with a 198-yard game in Week 4 against the Bills. Henry spoke about his comfort with the team along with his joy playing with this group.

“If today doesn’t show [you] that I’m used to it [and] I’m comfortable, then I don’t know what else to say,” Henry said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “It’s been fun. We didn’t start the way we wanted to, but like I told those guys, this is why I came here, because of the culture. Our back is against the wall [at] 0-2, [but] we just kept believing; we kept fighting, and now we’re back where we want to be, and let’s just keep building on this one in all three phases.”

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson commented on how Henry has added another element to their offense.

“Man, Derrick Henry, he opens up the play-action game,” Jackson added. “Guys running to the ball are trying to stop him from getting started in the backfield, and our offensive line just did a great job of giving Derrick lanes. Our receivers did a great job as well, blocking down the field and letting Derrick do his thing. Shoutout to the tight ends, as well.”