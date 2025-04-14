Ravens Hosting Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald For Visit

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Ravens are hosting Florida State K Ryan Fitzgerald for a top-30 visit.

He previously had private workouts with the Ravens, Commanders and Patriots. Fitzgerald is one of the top kickers available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Baltimore could be in the market for a kicker with the uncertain future surrounding K Justin Tucker.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Fitzgerald was a four-year starter at Florida State. He earned First-Team All-American and Second-Team All-ACC honors in 2024 and Third-Team All-ACC in 2023.

For his college career, Fitzgerald appeared in 56 games for Florida State and converted 58 of 74 field goals (78.4 percent), along with 178 of 182 extra point attempts (97.8 percent).