AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals RB Chase Brown is doubling down on putting emphasis on improving his physical standards heading into 2024, as he’s added a team around him that will focus on developing and maintaining his body.

“I have a lot of people now around me to help keep my body in shape,” Brown said, via Bengals Wire. “I learned so much from last season and I’m taking that knowledge and doubling it in year two. I’m going to have a trainer with me and have a physical therapist and masseur come over to my house a few times a week. It’s investing in the craft, investing in my body. I think that’s where people are wrong, a little bit (in the offseason). They focus a little too much on the extracurriculars, travel, all that.”

Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat had an official visit with the Bengals. (Aaron Wilson)

Browns

The Browns renegotiated the contract of RB Nick Chubb to drop his salary cap number by $9.9 million. As a part of the new contract, Chubb received a $2.05 million guarantee. (Over The Cap)

is still rehabbing from his Torn ACL suffered in July, and there isn’t a set date for his return to practice, per Stefanski. (Petrak) Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) said at Monday’s voluntary workouts that he is “throwing full speed.”

(shoulder) said at Monday’s voluntary workouts that he is “throwing full speed.” Watson on his rehab process: “I feel good. Really confident. Just making sure I don’t do anything extra to harm it. Doctors told me don’t rush back and I’ll be exactly where I want to be, even better than before.” (Jackson)

Watson continued: “The plan is to come back whenever they feel like and I feel like we’re ready. There’s no timeline or date that I’m going to be 100 percent. Really dependent on each landmark we hit. I’m doing everything the doctors have planned out.” (Jackson)

While Watson said he’s “throwing full speed” with no limitations, the plan is to participate in OTAs in some capacity but the focus remains on training camp. (Jackson)

Regarding 2023 fifth-round QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Stefanski mentioned he’s working very hard rehabbing his hip injury: “We’ll see when he’s ready to go.” (Mary Kay Cabot)

Ravens

Ravens LB Roquan Smith said the addition of RB Derrick Henry is significant for the team’s offense and will help them establish what they want to do on the offense.

“I think that’s huge,” Smith said, via PFT. “I think it’s gonna make us stick to what we do, having a guy like him. Anytime you need a play with him and [quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] back there, I think it’s gonna be crucial. I’m excited. It’s gonna open up a lot for everyone. Going against the guy, I know the type of threat he posed to other defenses. It’s gonna be scary. I’m excited to see.”

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Ravens. (Aaron Wilson)