AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Nyheim Hines, Zack Moss, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

After seven seasons with RB Joe Mixon on the team, the Bengals traded him to Houston and signed RB Zack Moss in free agency. Moss knows he has a high standard to live up to following Mixon and outlined how he can complement RB Chase Brown.

“I think it is big shoes to fill in that sense of things,” Moss said, via Laurel Pfahler of the Dayton Daily News. “But like I said, my job is not to worry about the past and things like that, it’s to go out there and do my job at a high level, and whatever my job looks like, that’s what I’m trying to do and be as consistent as I can be at that.”

“We’re definitely two different types of backs. Like I said, he’s crazy fast. But, you know, I think that will play a good role in the offense, keeps the defense on its feet, heels, whatever. And then, you get guys fresh all year long, things like that. So, like I said, I’m looking forward to continuing to build that chemistry.”

Browns

Browns RB Nyheim Hines said he’s more than just a return specialist and wants to prove that he’s still an offensive threat that can impact the game in a variety of ways.

“I mean, I’m not the biggest guy in the world, but I’m not going to be scared,” Hines said, via Around The NFL. “I’m going to put my head down there. I’m known for my pass catching abilities, so the return specialist thing was kind of disrespectful, honestly, I don’t know. I don’t know any other return specialist who has over 230 catches in five years. So, I think people kind of forgot that in Buffalo I was traded, only played 10 games there, had to learn a new offense, didn’t have the opportunity last year to play. So, I’m really excited to go out there and prove the offensive threat I am. And I’m just as big of a threat on offense as I am in the return game if it’s passing, catching, kicking, or in empty.” Hines is leaning on RB Nick Chubb as they rehab together through similar injuries, which is helping him push through mentally as well. “We rehabbed together my first couple weeks here, so it was great just to be with somebody and just rehab with the guys, honestly, just being a part of the running back room,”: Hines said. “And obviously, Nick is one of the best backs in the league, so I can’t wait to learn from him. We came out together, known him for a while now, so I’m super excited to work with him, and it’s helped me out a lot mentally.” Ravens Ravens RB Derrick Henry was always the center of the team’s offense during his time with the Titans. Now, Henry feels relieved that Baltimore has a star quarterback in Lamar Jackson to take away some of the spotlight that would normally fall on him. “It definitely brings a different aspect, because he is a dual-threat quarterback, and he’s dangerous with his legs just as he is with his arm,” Henry said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “It’s going to be fun and a breath of fresh air not being the center of attention, knowing that eyes are going to be on him, as well. But I’m just excited to get to work and put the work in out here and let it all come together.”