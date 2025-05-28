AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Quinshon Judkins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase told reporters that he needs more information before deciding if he would play flag football in the Olympics.

“I don’t know,” Chase said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “I want to know the timing for us, offseason, in season. I want to know if we’re getting paid. I want to know where we traveling every other week or every day, like all that plays a part, because we have an offseason, we have a life. How long would that be? I don’t know. There’s a lot of questions to it. I think it’s pretty cool, but I’m not really 100 percent on it yet. We taking they love of the game, and bashing it with our love of the game. Now we taking away their love of the game and we killing them. It’s a lot, bro, I think it’s cool, but I just don’t know if I’m 100 percent in on it.”

Browns

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins is excited to get to work after being selected in the second round and wants to be someone who changes the organization in Cleveland.

“As a whole, we had a great draft class,” Judkins told Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated. “I think everyone brought attention because of our talent, and our work ethic. Really everybody who came in with that mentality of being ready to work. I feel like for myself, as a competitor and as a player, that was one of my goals. When I come to be a Cleveland Brown, I’m coming in to change the organization, contribute, do the best I can. I know what it takes to win, so I’m going to bring that mentality here to Cleveland and do the same thing.”

“The people who know me, who recruited me, they know I have a lot of accomplishments,” Judkins added. “Freshman of the Year SEC, everything. Turn on the tape. It shows. I do everything as a player. Complete running back, every-down running back, catch, block, run 80 yards, 90 yards, whatever you want me to do, I’ll do it. I’m just excited to do it at the next level.”

Ravens

Pro Football Talk reports that Ravens RB Derrick Henry ’s new three-year deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $11.745 million, a 90-man roster bonus of $1 million, fully guaranteed, and a 2025 base salary of $1.255 million, fully guaranteed.

’s new three-year deal with the team includes a signing bonus of $11.745 million, a 90-man roster bonus of $1 million, fully guaranteed, and a 2025 base salary of $1.255 million, fully guaranteed. The deal includes a 2026 option bonus of $9.7 million, fully guaranteed, a 2026 base salary of $1.3 million, fully guaranteed, a 2027 90-man roster bonus of $1 million, and a 2027 base salary of $11 million.

The deal is a two-year, $30 million extension and a three-year, $37 million deal. Of the amount, $25 million is fully guaranteed at signing. In 2027, the Ravens will owe $1 million in a non-guaranteed roster bonus, followed by an $11 million salary.

Zay Flowers has signed with Patrick Whitesell’s new sports agency Win Sports Group. ( Ravens WRhas signed with Patrick Whitesell’s new sports agency Win Sports Group. ( Adam Schefter