AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Mike Chappel reports that the Colts’ decision to waive LB Shaquille Leonard was a personnel decision and that Leonard did not ask for his release from the team.

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Evan Engram said they are glad to have WR Zay Jones back after missing multiple games with a knee injury.

“Zay has been a huge part of this team over a year and a half, just his presence out there,” Engram said, via John Oehser of the team’s site. “We all know his capabilities to make plays, his leadership qualities, his energy and his reliability, too.”

Engram points out it’s important for their offense to have Jones, Christian Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Travis Etienne available.

“Kind of the Big Four, with [running back] Travis [Etienne Jr.] … that’s a big part of our team,” Engram said. “To have everybody out there healthy is big for us. You have to account for everybody. That’s the talent in that group. It makes it hard for the defense. That’s a big part of our identity.”

Jones is eager to contribute alongside Ridley and Kirk.

“One man doesn’t make a team, but I know the value that I help bring to the team and guys have mentioned to me – as far as Calvin and Christian – the respect they have for me,” Jones said. “That means a lot to me that I can help open the offense up, but it’s an entire team effort with the special teams and defense as well – obviously in the offense. It takes all of us and we’re going to need that this week because we’re playing a very good team.”

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry spoke out about the state of the team after another loss to the division-rival Jaguars.

“I don’t know what rock bottom feels like, but… whoo, yeah man, it’s tough. It’s definitely tough,” Henry told reporters. “We just haven’t been good enough — I’m making no excuse. We haven’t been good enough as a team and that’s what happens in this league. it’s a grown-man’s league, so it ain’t good enough.”

“I feel like we can move the ball well. I feel like we need to be better in the run game — I can be better, personally, I’m holding myself accountable,” Henry added. “Once we get drives going, we’ve just got to sustain them and not have so many self-inflicted stuff that stops drive, that [makes us] go three-and-out. I feel like once we get in drives, we’ve just got to stay locked in and put it all together. We’ve still got seven games left and [have to] do the best you can from here on out.”