AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Shaquille Leonard, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is eager to prove those wrong who don’t believe he’ll ever be the same player he once was.

“I’m just gaining more heart, knowing that so many people are counting me out, just having the will to keep going,” Leonard said, via Joel Erickson of IndyStar. “No matter how many times I’ve been knocked down, just continue to get back up and continue to put my best foot forward.”

Leonard added that he’s progressed back to the point where he believes he can go back out and reclaim his starting role and perform at a high level.

“It’s better,” Leonard said. “I feel like I’m getting closer and closer to the guy I was back in ’19. I’m happy with where I’m at.”

Leonard added that he’s not sure if his snaps will be limited upon his return, but said he’s ready for a full workload.

“That’s not my job to decide that,” Leonard said. “My job is to go out there and play as many plays as I possibly can. If the coaches say there’s a pitch count, it is what it is. I have no idea.”

Texans

Texans WR John Metchie III and LB Blake Cashman did not participate in Friday’s practice, via Aaron Wilson.

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry is set to play the Saints for the first time in his career. He expects to see some new looks from New Orleans in Week 1.

“The big thing is about watching film on (the Saints), seeing the things they like to do,” said Henry, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “But it is Week One – they are going to run stuff we haven’t seen, and that’s how it goes in the league. But they are a great defense – they have great experience over there, they’re disruptive, they have guys that fly around and get to the ball.”

When asked about entering the final year of his deal, Henry said he’s just grateful to be entering the eighth year of his career and isn’t focused on his contract situation.

“I am just taking it one day at a time, and not getting too caught up in it,” Henry said. “I’m thankful that I am able to make it to Year 8, and be playing for this organization as long as I have. I’m just trying to be the best player I can be each and every week, and come out here and be a great leader for this team, and try and help everybody get better in any way possible. I am just taking it one game at a time. Fortunately, I am living my dream playing in the NFL. I am not trying to get too caught up in that –I’m just being thankful for what I have right now.”

The Tennessee Titans ruled out CB Tre Avery (hamstring) from Week 1, per Jim Wyatt.

(hamstring) from Week 1, per Jim Wyatt. Titans HC Mike Vrabel refused to name a primary backup quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game. (Wyatt)