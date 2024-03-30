AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Tee Higgins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Although WR Tee Higgins requested a trade after the Bengals used the franchise tag on him, Cincinnati feels their best chances to win are with him on the roster. Bengals HC Zac Taylor alluded to the fact they likely won’t move on from Higgins.

“We’re excited for Tee to have a great year for us,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We think he’s our best chance to help us win a Super Bowl. I’ve enjoyed working with Tee the last four years, I expect this year to be no different.”

“Those are their business decisions they make and we’ll continue to prepare the guys that are there and get ready for training camp. Excited to have a great year with Tee.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh believes that RB Derrick Henry brings an attacking style of football that Baltimore wants to use offensively in the upcoming season.

“Well, it’s a big buzz, big guy and a big player,” Harbaugh said. “He has a great personality and loves football. We played against him all those years. When you play against a guy, you earn respect for a guy, and we’ve had our hands full trying to stop him. So, it kind of speaks to us. How we want to play and approach the game, so I’m fired up to have him.”

Steelers

Regarding the Steelers signing Russell Wilson and acquiring Justin Fields, HC Mike Tomlin said they “zeroed in” on both quarterbacks and praised GM Omar Khan for getting both players through the door.

“We just studied the field and levels of availability among some of the candidates in the field,” Tomlin said, via Mike DeFabo and Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “We got zeroed in on Russell and Justin among them. Obviously, probably the goal was to get one guy initially, but through conversation and work — and I can’t give Omar enough credit — we were able to acquire both guys.”

When asked about what he likes about Fields, Tomlin responded he’s a quarterback with a lot of potential and should benefit from playing alongside Wilson.

“Oh my gosh, man,” Tomlin said. “He oozes talent and potential. He’s worn the responsibility of being a franchise quarterback, but still he gets an opportunity to come into a community-like situation and learn from a guy (in Wilson) that’s been doing it for over a decade. There’s a lot of meat left on that bone, and I’m just excited about working to be a part of extracting it.”

As for Tomlin already naming Wilson the incumbent starter, he thinks it’s important for their offense to have a dependable player in mind at this point of the offseason but is confident Fields will be ready to compete when his number is called.

“Over a 12-month calendar, it’s not only good for him, it’s good for teams,” Tomlin said. “It’s good for receivers, tight ends, running backs, etc. All the things that people that are really committed to winning do this time of year. Rest assured when it’s time to compete, Justin will be given an opportunity to compete, and we’ll allow those guys to sort themselves out.”