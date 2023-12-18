AFC Notes: Derrick Henry, Will Levis, Zack Moss, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Adam Schefter reports that Colts RB Zack Moss plans to try to play against the Falcons despite suffering a shoulder injury against the Steelers.

Schefter adds that X-rays on Moss' shoulder were negative and the team will "see how he progresses through the week."

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans on QB Case Keenum in the Week 15 win over the Titans: “Case did a really nice job. No play bigger than the one at the end. Case is a true professional. He was ready for the moment.” (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB Derrick Henry was asked about his future with the team now that they have been eliminated from the playoffs following a three-point loss to the Texans on Sunday.

“Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans],” Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I’ve been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn’t the case.”

“We weren’t great today as a whole,” Henry added. “They were the better team today. The credit goes to them. It seemed like they had an answer for everything. I’ll try to give it my all in these last three games and leave it all on the field.”

Titans QB Will Levis said his left leg injury isn’t as bad as he thought it was and added that he will be alright going forward. (Paul Kuharsky)

Ian Rapoport reports that Levis will undergo an MRI and is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle.