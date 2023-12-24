AFC Notes: Derwin James, Mason Rudolph, Chargers, Steelers, Texans

Chargers

In the first game of the post-Brandon Staley era for the Chargers, there were already major changes. Starting S Derwin James played his lowest percentage of snaps of the season as the team tried to simplify his role.

“We wanted to keep DJ close to the line,” Chargers interim HC Giff Smith said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “Keep it clean on that end.”

For his part, James seemed to take the change in role okay, even though he wasn’t on the field for a key third down when the Bills drove for the game-winning field goal.

“All hands was on deck today, and we was one or two plays away from winning the game,” James said. “At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. I’m just trying to win, man, the best way we can. It don’t matter what group go out there. I just want to win.”

However, he acknowledged not being on the field all the time is tough.

“Hell yeah. For the money, for sure. I want to be out there, fourth quarter, making plays.”

Steelers

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was thankful for his opportunity to play again in the win over the Bengals on Saturday. He added that despite having confidence in himself, he is never sure at this point when his career will be over.

“You got confidence in yourself as a player, but you’re kind of thinking, ‘Am I going to jump into the commercial real estate realm next year or am I going to be playing quarterback?” Rudolph said, via SteelersWire.com.

Texans

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texans first-round QB C.J. Stroud is making some progress in his recovery from a concussion and there’s optimism he could play in Week 17.