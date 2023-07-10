AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
Bengals OC Brian Callahan feels their offensive line is the “best group from top to bottom” he’s had during his five years in Cincinnati. The Bengals are bringing back several starters and will have the same three interior players as last season — LG Cordell Volson, C Ted Karras and G Alex Cappa. The Bengals also added a big-ticket player in LT Orlando Brown Jr. and will have either Jonah Williams or La’el Collins at right tackle.
“I think it’s safe to say it’s the best group from top to bottom that we’ve had in our time here,” Callahan said, via Locked On Bengals. “I just feel really good about the direction we’re headed, the players we’ve added and the players we have.”
Browns
- Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says that based on what the team gave up for him, a comeback season from QB Deshaun Watson should include no less than 28 touchdowns and a season with 11 wins and a playoff birth.
- Cabot adds that the team will also be looking to running backs Jerome Ford and Demetric Felton to take over some of the workload left behind by free agent RB Kareem Hunt.
- Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal mentions that aside from Watson and DE Myles Garrett, the team will also need an impact season from incoming WR Elijah Moore, K Cade York and S Grant Delpit.
- Easterling notes that York looked like a fourth-round pick with his 58-yard game-winning kick over the Panthers in Week 1 before struggling and appearing to regain his form later in the season.
- As for Delpit, he also struggled at points but came on strong late in the season when it appeared he could indeed be a difference-maker at strong safety.
Ravens
Ravens CB Rock Ya-Sin is looking forward to the chance to play with his new teammates and feels the team has a high ceiling with QB Lamar Jackson on offense, who Ya-Sin referred to as the best player in the NFL.
“Just watching the film, [I was] seeing how those guys play, seeing the kind of locker room those guys have,” Ya-Sin said, via RavensWire.com. “You have guys like ‘Marlo’ [Marlon Humphrey], Marcus [Williams], ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith], Patrick [Queen], Odafe [Oweh]. The list goes on and on, on defense. Then, you have probably the best player in the league in Lamar [Jackson]. It’s just a great situation for me, I believe.”
