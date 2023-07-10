AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals OC Brian Callahan feels their offensive line is the “best group from top to bottom” he’s had during his five years in Cincinnati. The Bengals are bringing back several starters and will have the same three interior players as last season — LG Cordell Volson, C Ted Karras and G Alex Cappa. The Bengals also added a big-ticket player in LT Orlando Brown Jr. and will have either Jonah Williams or La’el Collins at right tackle.

“I think it’s safe to say it’s the best group from top to bottom that we’ve had in our time here,” Callahan said, via Locked On Bengals. “I just feel really good about the direction we’re headed, the players we’ve added and the players we have.”

Browns

Ravens

Ravens CB Rock Ya-Sin is looking forward to the chance to play with his new teammates and feels the team has a high ceiling with QB Lamar Jackson on offense, who Ya-Sin referred to as the best player in the NFL.

“Just watching the film, [I was] seeing how those guys play, seeing the kind of locker room those guys have,” Ya-Sin said, via RavensWire.com. “You have guys like ‘Marlo’ [Marlon Humphrey], Marcus [Williams], ‘Ro’ [Roquan Smith], Patrick [Queen], Odafe [Oweh]. The list goes on and on, on defense. Then, you have probably the best player in the league in Lamar [Jackson]. It’s just a great situation for me, I believe.”