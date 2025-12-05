AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Mike Tomlin, Browns, Steelers, Ravens

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Cleveland HC Kevin Stefanski praised Watson for his recovery: “Outstanding for Deshaun (Watson). He’s been working so hard. His focus, my focus, is getting him back to practicing football, playing football, which is good for him.” (Tony Grossi)

Steelers

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger believes that Pittsburgh could benefit from a fresh start and a new head coach. He also thinks Steelers HC Mike Tomlin could use a change, perhaps moving down to the colleve level.

“It’s being talked about around here a lot: Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time,” Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin. But maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach. You know what he would do in Penn State? He would probably go win national championships. Because he’s a great recruiter.”

“Here’s what you don’t do: You don’t fire a guy like Coach Tomlin,” Roethlisberger added. “He’s a Hall of Fame head coach, he’s respected. What you do is you come to an understanding and agreement, and it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, I think it’s probably best for both of us.’ You go, ‘Hey, coach, listen, it’s probably best for all parties involved, let’s start over.’ It happened with Chuck Noll, it happened with Coach Cowher. Coach Tomlin’s been here a long time. You’d give him a statute, whatever you’ve got to do, because he deserves it, he’s earned it. But it’s time to find that next guy. Who’s that next guy that could be here for the next 20 years? I think he might say it’s time for a fresh start. Andy Reid, when he got let go in Philadelphia… do you think he for one minute regrets it? And now the Eagles have won since he left, and he’s won.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said OLB Tavius Robinson won’t play Sunday against the Steelers but said there is a chance that S Ar’Darius Washington will suit up. (Jamison Hensley)

