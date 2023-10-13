AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Odell Beckham, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DC Lou Anarumo thinks their defense’s youth and inexperience have shown up through the early portion of the schedule. Cincinnati notably has rookies S Jordan Battle and CB DJ Turner alongside second-year CBs Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt.

“There are certainly some things where you say, ‘What are we doing?’” Anarumo said. “But that’s part of it when you got rookies. They are going to do things that rookies do in the first quarter of the season.”

Bengals DT DJ Reader said Anarumo is tolerating their secondary’s youthful mistakes.

“He’s doing better,” said Reader. “It’s the secondary, so I know that’s tough on him because those are his babies. He’s not bad. They do piss him off a lot, though.”

Anarumo notably has never played a rookie more than 420 snaps in a season. The coordinator thinks playing rookies is “out of necessity” at times.

“Sometimes it’s out of necessity or need,” Anarumo said. “I don’t think we’re in that mode. I just think that some guys have shown promise.”

Browns

Browns OC Alex Van Pelt said QB Deshaun Watson missing time had nothing to do with his toughness.

“I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness — never. I would never doubt his toughness,” Van Pelt said, via PFT. “I’ve seen him play, I’ve seen him do some amazing things, fight through amazing things. That is not the issue at all — whatsoever. If I’m a running back and I can’t run full speed, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it. I might be cleared medically, but I can’t operate with my strength, which is my legs as a runner. So, same as a thrower for him. I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness. He’s tough as nails.”

Ravens

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) feels it’s unfortunate to suffer an ankle injury after battling back from his knee injury in the 2021 Super Bowl: “It’s been tough. I’ve worked my ass off for a long time since that Super Bowl. Just to have a small, small setback that you never saw coming, it’s just unfortunate. It never feels good when you’re not at your very best,” per Jeff Zrebiec.