AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Texans, Titans

Deshaun Watson

Lawyer Tony Buzbee has issued a statement, saying that the first case has been filed against the Houston Texans by one of his clients, alleging that the team turned a blind eye and enabled the behavior of now Browns QB Deshaun Watson . (Jake Trotter)

. (Jake Trotter) The Texans released the following statement on the lawsuit: “We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans

Texans ST coordinator Frank Ross reinforced his support for K Ka’imi Fairbairn and expects him to have a strong year.

“I thought Ka’imi had a strong year and I think that every single player out here wants to improve whatever their craft is,” Ross said, via Texans Wire. “His is obviously more finite skills set.”

Ross added that the team wants Fairbairn to continue to develop his body physically throughout the remainder of the offseason.

“He is 27, 28 years old. As you get into that, you want to be a sustainable strength as much as possible. Just working on legs, feet, and overall strength. He’s done a great job of trying to implement that throughout the spring. Hopefully he continues that through the break here.”

Titans

Titans OLBs coach Ryan Crow believes that his position group must do a better job of impacting games next season.

“It was embarrassing last year, to be honest with you,” Crow said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “Those guys did an excellent job of getting to the quarterback. But we’ve got to be able to change the game, so that will be a heavy emphasis this year. We’ve spent a lot of time talking about it, spent a lot of time showing clips, and we’re absolutely spending a lot of time working on it.”

Titans OLB Harold Landry said improving their pass rush is a “point of emphasis” this offseason.

“That’s always a big emphasis for us,” Landry said. “Just working on — at the top of the rush — finishing, form, reaching, whatever you got to do to get the ball out. And just making it a point of emphasis at every practice so it becomes a habit. So when you get to the game, it’s just second nature to go after the ball.”

Crow praised Landry, DT Denico Autry, DT Jeffery Simmons, and OLB Bud Dupree but wants them to “change the game” more often next season.

“Those guys go really hard up front,” Crow said. “They rush well together and we hope to take a step in that direction again this year. But we’ve got to be able to change the game when we get to the quarterback that many times.”