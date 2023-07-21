AFC Notes: Devin Lloyd, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

It was a rocky first season for Jaguars 2022 first-round LB Devin Lloyd, who was thrust into the starting lineup and left to sink or swim. By the end of the year, he was losing snaps to fellow rookie LB Chad Muma, taken two rounds after Lloyd. Going into his second season, Lloyd says he feels a lot more comfortable and his head is spinning less.

“Last year, it was a lot of firsts,” Lloyd said in an interview on the Jim Rome Show. “Just understanding what it’s like now — what the culture is like and the environment and what to expect coming in the fall — I really do see a night and day difference.

“There’s more anticipation as opposed to reaction. Really just understanding the defense now that we’ve had time away from ball, we’re not scheming or anything like that. So really I had a chance to just master the defense and know how to play within the scheme.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said second-round Juice Scruggs has handled everything that has been thrown at him thus far and said he looks like a veteran already.

“Juice has done a great job with just being consistent in there — seems like a vet already with the consistency that he operates at,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire.

Ryans added that he’s pleased with the overall growth of the team’s rookies so far.

“All around, we have a really good group of rookies and I’m excited to see them come back training camp when we put the pads on and actually get the opportunity to play some real football,” Ryans said. “I’m excited to see their growth.”

Titans Titans UDFA EDGE Caleb Murphy discussed the transition from Division II football to the NFL. “I just think the gameplay is a little faster, you just have to get used to that and get more comfortable with it, and I think that’s just a day-by-day thing that happens,” Murphy said, via Titans Wire. “Other than that, you’re playing guys that you played in Division II, Division III, no matter what, Division I, you’re playing football, so it’s the same thing there.” Murphy added that he earned this opportunity to prove his value. “I mean, I got the opportunity, I worked for it,” he said. “So, when I got that opportunity, I knew I was supposed to be here.”