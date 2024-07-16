AFC Notes: De’Von Achane, Aaron Rodgers, Gregory Rousseau, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills DE Gregory Rousseau said what he has accomplished in previous years no longer matters and he feels he is starting fresh after each season.

“I feel like year after year, there’s no, ‘Oh, I did this good.’ Because every single season is kind of like a new life in a video game,” Rousseau said, via the team’s website. “So, you got to go out there and earn it whether it’s in the run or the pass. I’ve got to get better at everything.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver, on the other hand, is looking to build off of a career year and carry positive momentum into his second season following a contract extension.

“Just pick up where I left off last year. continue to grow as a person, as a player and as a teammate,” Oliver said of his goals in 2024. “As a veteran on the team, just continue to just add to my game. Use the guys around me to help me get better and help them get better, and we just feed off each other. You need help to get where I got last year. It took all four of us —all 11 of us — to accomplish what I did.”

Oliver discussed the importance of learning in the film room and said that a lot of his development this season will be mental.

“Every year, you take a game, you break down, you see what you did good, what you didn’t do good, where you can get better and you just start to approach every offseason (like that),” Oliver shared. “I just break it down, see where I need to get better and see where I wasn’t so good. (I) understand why I wasn’t so good, understand how they were attacking me…how I need to be ready for their game plan and things like that.”

Rousseau is focused on improving his game and isn’t worried about a potential contract extension.

“I’ve always kind of let the other things play out, like when I was going into the NFL Draft and stuff,” Rousseau said. “And then when I’m playing football or I’m in the building, I’m working and putting the work in. That’s what I’m on, that’s what I’m focused on. I’m locked in on that and all the other stuff is like let God handle the rest. Nobody has higher expectations for me than I have for myself. And honestly it just comes from me wanting to be great and just wanting to help my teammates out and help my team win.” Dolphins Miami added fourth-round RB Jaylen Wright and extended RB Raheem Mostert despite the strong first season for RB De’Von Achane. Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel is excited about Achane’s growth in his second season and implied they could expand his responsibilities. “Year 2, you kind of let everything settle, understand much more of the whys of everything that you do and for him, the more he can understand within the offense, the more ways he can get the ball,” McDaniel said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “He had outstanding ball production, some of which I know he feels specifically that there’s more out there from the opportunities he had last year.” “Being able to find different ways to get people the ball whether that’s different types of pass routes, whether that’s different types of run schemes that you can get comfortable with, all those things. More ways to be at the point of attack to play within this offense, that’s what this offseason really provides for him. Seeing some strength gains and you can tell by his body he’s put some work into it and then him just understanding everything about our offense so he can be as big a part of it as possible. That’s his goal.” Jets Jets QB Aaron Rodgers recently stated his desire to reunite with Raiders WR Davante Adams from their time together in Green Bay. New York WR Garrett Wilson has also heard the chatter and is all for an Adams trade. “I see that. I’m excited. I’m with all of it,” Wilson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Anyone we can get into the facility to help this team win games, I’m with it and he’s one of those.”