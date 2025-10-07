AFC Notes: Dillon Gabriel, John Harbaugh, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor revealed he will continue calling offensive plays despite the unit’s struggles without QB Joe Burrow.

“I feel very comfortable,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby. “It’s a fair question. We score three points in three games in the first half. I totally understand that. But right now, it’s going to remain the same.”

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski had an overall assessment of rookie QB Dillon Gabriel‘s first start.

“For a young player in that environment versus that defense, to take care of the ball, make the plays he made I thought was a lot of positives with plenty to clean up,” Stefanski said, via PFT. “And that’s what he will do. That’s the mentality that he has is certainly to be a player that continues to get better week in and week out.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh after the team’s 1-4 start: “We have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of planning to do. We’ve been at it since last night. The urgency is high.” (Jeff Zrebiec)

after the team’s 1-4 start: “We have a lot of decisions to make, a lot of planning to do. We’ve been at it since last night. The urgency is high.” (Jeff Zrebiec) Asked about potential changes on the offensive line, Harbaugh said: “Everything is on the table.” (Zrebiec)

Harbaugh on CB Jaire Alexander : “I just love the guy. I love his attitude. He’s working super hard. He went out there and really fought and tried to do well. There’s a lot more football in Jaire, for sure.” (Zrebiec)

: “I just love the guy. I love his attitude. He’s working super hard. He went out there and really fought and tried to do well. There’s a lot more football in Jaire, for sure.” (Zrebiec) Harbaugh didn’t rule out QB Tyler Huntley getting the start if QB Lamar Jackson can’t play Sunday. (Zrebiec)