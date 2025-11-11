AFC Notes: Dillon Gabriel, Trey Hendrickson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Bengals wanted a second-round pick in exchange for DE Trey Hendrickson, and the team ultimately did not trade him at the deadline.

Bengals HC Zac Taylor on getting QB Joe Burrow back at practice: "Internally this was always a good timeline for us." (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Taylor said Hendrickson will be doubtful in Week 11. (Kelsey Conway)

Burrow said it would mean a lot to play on Thanksgiving, and responded, “We’ll see” with a smirk when asked about returning for that game. (Dehner)

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said the team will stick with Dillon Gabriel at quarterback despite the ugly loss to the Jets on Sunday.

“Yeah, we’re going to stick with Dillon,” Stefanski said, via the Akron Beacon-Journal. “Obviously, this is a young player that you’re always trying to get one game better and those type of things, but we have to play better as an offense, we have to coach better, all the above.”

“Yeah, when things aren’t going well, there’s always going to be change,” Gabriel noted. “That’s part of it because keep doing the same thing and don’t change anything, that’s insanity. But just I feel like at times there’s things that went well and we sustained and executed and then in certain moments we didn’t execute, and that starts with me. But, yeah, it’s always frustrating when it’s not going the way you want it to and you put in the work and time, but in crucial moments you’ve got to have it and execute. And we didn’t.”

Stefanski spoke on fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders‘ potential debut: “I don’t think it’s fair to speculate (when he plays). Dillon’s committed to improving, and all our young players are working hard.” (Tony Grossi)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh confirmed that LB Jay Higgins sustained a knee injury and will miss time. He said it’s not season-ending. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Ravens WR Rashod Bateman is dealing with a sprained ankle. He was wearing a walking boot after the game: "I think he's going to be OK," Harbaugh said. "We'll see how serious it is going forward." (Jamison Hensley)

Harbaugh acknowledged that they have to get RB Keaton Mitchell more involved. Said it was in the game plan, and they just didn't get to it. He also said it's tough to take plays away from RB Derrick Henry. (Zrebiec)

more involved. Said it was in the game plan, and they just didn’t get to it. He also said it’s tough to take plays away from RB . (Zrebiec) Harbaugh said that CB Marlon Humphrey may need surgery on his finger. If he gets the surgery, he’ll likely miss a week or two. (Zrebiec)