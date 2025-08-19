AFC Notes: Dillon Gabriel, Tyler Loop, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals DE Shemar Stewart spoke about accidentally losing his balance and hitting QB Joe Burrow, which led to a scuffle in practice recently.

“I had my head down, and I couldn’t really see where I was going. All I knew is I was falling,” Stewart said Friday, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “Then the next thing you know…I said ‘You know, Joe, it was an accident. You know I never meant to do that. He said, ‘It’s cool as long as you do it on Sundays, too.’ He kept it cool and short and sweet, and we just forgot about it.”

Stewart told reporters that even though the hit was an accident, he won’t let it happen again.

“We know not to touch the main guy,” Stewart added. “I slipped. Next time, I should just fall out of the way or something. I learned.”

Browns

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel clarified his comment that “there are entertainers and there are competitors and I totally understand that” before adding that his job is to compete. He was asked if his comment was about fellow rookie QB Shedeur Sanders.

“First off, I am all about our team, you know what I mean? And each other,” Gabriel said, via Pro Football Talk. “I would never make that [comment about him]. I’ve said it before, that’s why it’s interesting. But for me, I’ve explained it, entertainers are you all. A competitor, that’s what I am, along with all my teammates. We both have jobs to do. That’s it.”

Ravens

Ravens rookie K Tyler Loop went 5-of-6 on field goals, including making two from beyond 50 yards. After his performance, HC John Harbaugh said that Loop had claimed the job for the starting kicker.

“He will be the kicker,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “He has earned it, and he’ll get another chance to get back out there next week and kick some more and just keep improving. But I just appreciate the fact that he wants to make them all, but he had a good night.”