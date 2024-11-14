AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Alex Highsmith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Tee Higgins and OT Orlando Brown are hoping to play in Week 11: “Tee and Orlando will be on rehab field today and taking steps to be ready. They were in walkthrough and intention is for them to play but will see where they are at the end of the week.” (Jay Morrisson)
- According to Howard Balzer, the Bengals hosted the following players for workouts Monday: RB Gary Brightwell (signed to practice squad), RB Leonard Fournette, CB Xavien Howard, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.
Ravens
Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is set to square off against his original team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 11. He’s eager to make his return to Acrisure Stadium.
“Man, I had a great career there. I loved it,” Johnson said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “Great city, people great there. I know what they’re about. I can’t wait to get to Sunday to just be back in that stadium.”
Johnson mentioned he’s “slowly” being worked into Baltimore’s offensive system.
“They’re working me in there slowly, but, you know, I just go out there, whenever they call my number, going to do my thing,” Johnson said. “So I can’t go in there just expecting a lot. I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself. However the game goes, I’m all for it.”
The Ravens also recently acquired CB Tre’Davious White from the Rams. He’s focused on earning a role by practicing hard and learning the playbook.
“This team is all about earning it,” White said. “So if I go out there and practice well and communicate well and learn the playbook and then go out there, and the coaches are confident in what I can do, that’s all on my own. If I can go out there and earn it, then that’s the way I want it to be.”
Steelers
- When taking a look at 2025’s top potential free agents, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t think it’s off the table for the Steelers to re-sign QB Justin Fields given he’s played steady this season.
- In the end, Fowler could see Fields entering the open market to sign with quarterback-needy teams like how Sam Darnold joined the Vikings and Baker Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers.
- Steelers LB Patrick Queen is set to square off against his former team, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 11. When asked about his emotions going into the game, Queen said Baltimore never offered him an extension, per Brooke Pryor.
- According to Mark Kaboly, Steelers CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) underwent an MRI and is expected to play in Week 11.
- Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin announced OLB Alex Highsmith is out and will be week-to-week: “Makes it even cooler that we have a guy like Preston Smith under those circumstances.” (Brooke Pryor)
- Additionally, Tomlin believes LB Nick Herbig will return this week. (Pryor)
- According to Howard Balzer, the Steelers hosted S Marquise Blair and CB Eric Rowe for a workout on Monday.
