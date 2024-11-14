AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Alex Highsmith, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor said WR Tee Higgins and OT Orlando Brown are hoping to play in Week 11: “Tee and Orlando will be on rehab field today and taking steps to be ready. They were in walkthrough and intention is for them to play but will see where they are at the end of the week.” (Jay Morrisson)

According to Howard Balzer, the Bengals hosted the following players for workouts Monday: RB Gary Brightwell (signed to practice squad), RB Leonard Fournette, CB Xavien Howard, and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

Ravens

Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is set to square off against his original team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 11. He’s eager to make his return to Acrisure Stadium.

“Man, I had a great career there. I loved it,” Johnson said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “Great city, people great there. I know what they’re about. I can’t wait to get to Sunday to just be back in that stadium.”

Johnson mentioned he’s “slowly” being worked into Baltimore’s offensive system.

“They’re working me in there slowly, but, you know, I just go out there, whenever they call my number, going to do my thing,” Johnson said. “So I can’t go in there just expecting a lot. I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself. However the game goes, I’m all for it.”

The Ravens also recently acquired CB Tre’Davious White from the Rams. He’s focused on earning a role by practicing hard and learning the playbook.

“This team is all about earning it,” White said. “So if I go out there and practice well and communicate well and learn the playbook and then go out there, and the coaches are confident in what I can do, that’s all on my own. If I can go out there and earn it, then that’s the way I want it to be.”

Steelers