AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson Back With Baltimore, Adonai Mitchell, Colts, Texans Defense

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman, Jr. has the utmost confidence in second-round WR Adonai Mitchell and believes he’ll turn out to be one of the game’s best receivers.

“This being the longest year of his life, I bet he’s feeling a lot of pressure from going from being the star at Texas to being in the NFL,” Pittman said via the team’s website. “Things just didn’t perhaps go his way, but I will say one thing about him: he is one of the most talented guys that I’ve ever been close to, and I think that he’s going to figure it out. And when he does, people are going to be like, ‘He’s the best receiver that I’ve ever seen.'”

Texans

The Texans released WR Diontae Johnson this week after a short stint with the team. DeMeco Ryans said they are putting focus on their AFC Divisional Round game against the Chiefs when asked about Johnson’s departure.

“With Diontae, unfortunately it didn’t work out and we’re on to the Chiefs,” Ryans said, via NFL.com.

Johnson was claimed by the Ravens for a second stint with the team on Wednesday after being waived by Houston.

Texans

Texans S Eric Murray returned a big interception for a touchdown in Houston’s 32-12 win over the Chargers in the AFC Wildcard Round. Murray was covering the flat on the play despite typically sitting deeper as a safety, putting him in a “different light.”

“It just put me in a different light,” Murray said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. “Make him throw short. You either hit [the receiver] or the ball goes through his hands and ends up yours.”

The Texans recorded four interceptions on Chargers QB Justin Herbert in Saturday’s game. DE Will Anderson thinks it was a product of their cohesive rush and coverage.

“Rush and cover, tying in together. We were just being tight with our rush,” Anderson said. “They were sticky in coverage, and we were just able to make some plays, get some turnovers and take the ball away.”

In addition to their Wildcard win, Houston’s defense has completed several productive games by forcing turnovers against several highly rated quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jared Goff. DeMeco Ryans believes it shows how their defense can stay focused for all four quarters.

“It is about being focused for four quarters,” Ryans said. “Locked in on your assignment and then allowing your God-given abilities to take over and make the plays that you are supposed to make.”