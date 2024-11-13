AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Jedrick Wills, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. revealed he made a “business decision” against the Ravens in October where he opted to sit out because he wasn’t 100 percent. Wills talked about being surprised when the team elected to bench him in favor of OT Dawand Jones after he sat out.

“I mean, it was pretty shocking,” Wills said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I mean, I decided myself that, I made a business decision not to play after the Bengals game going into that Ravens game because I was injured. And then the next week is when I received the news.”

Ravens

The Ravens came away with a win in Week 10 despite allowing Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase to go for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Baltimore HC John Harbaugh knows their coverage has to play better if they want to win a Super Bowl.

“We’ve got to play our coverages better in those situations — especially the deep middle and intermediate part of the field are the areas that have been a problem for us,” Harbaugh said, via Clifton Brown of the team’s website. “Just very inconsistent back there. That’s the No. 1 target that we have to be better at. That aspect of our pass coverage. We worked at it through the weekend and will continue to work at it. Everybody’s determined to get better, and we have a growth mindset. With a high sense of urgency to get better.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL has rescinded the fine against LB Roquan Smith for the unnecessary roughness that ended Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin‘s season.

Steelers

The Steelers are set to square off against former WR Diontae Johnson and the Ravens in Week 11. Mike Tomlin said he hasn’t given much thought to playing against Johnson and is more focused on Baltimore’s other playmakers.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t thought a lot about him,” Tomlin said, via PFT. “He’s not on a lot of their video, and so at this stage of the week I don’t know that I’ve weighed what he might mean to the matchup. They’ve got more significant pieces with larger roles that occupy my attention at this part of the week.”