AFC Notes: Dolphins, Corey Davis, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins GM Chris Grier is impressed with WR Tyreek Hill and his ability to create big plays every time he touches the ball.

“He does something on the field every day that has you shaking his head,” Grier said, via the Miami Herald. “Everyone knows the speed and what he does. A phenomenal athlete. Multiple people in Kansas City told me just wait until you watch him in practice and watch the things he does. That’s what gets you excited. “His love and passion for how he plays, it’s really impressive watching him work. That has been a catalyst. (WR) Jaylen Waddle already has been a very good practice player for us. And (WR) Cedrick Wilson Jr. [too]. The whole group being around with [Hill’s] energy, work ethic has elevated the expectations. It seeps through to all facets of the team.”

Jets

Jets WR Corey Davis said that he missed playing after suffering multiple injuries last season including hip, groin injuries, and season-ending core muscle surgery.

“I’ve missed it,” Davis said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It feels like it’s been a little while. We’re starting to get back into it and I feel good running around, healthy. We’ve got to keep it going.”

Davis added that he had to process through the loss of his brother, Titus Davis, in November of 2020.

“The past couple of years have been pretty rough,” Davis said. “I feel like I haven’t really had the time to kind of dissect everything. I lost my brother, my homie, my best friend, and I never really had time to breathe after that happened. I feel like this offseason was the first time I really had the time to think about it and actually put him to rest. It was tough. I got through it and I’m better because of it.”

Davis feels like he’s now able to “play fast” now that he’s recovered from his injuries.

“[I am] a lot more comfortable,” Davis said. “I can go out there and play fast. I’m not spending too much time thinking about what play I have or what I have to run or how I’m going to run it. I can just go out there and play off instincts and play fast.”

Patriots

Patriots LB Ronnie Perkins said he’s focused on stepping into a large role following the departures of LBsJamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Dont’a Hightower.

“I’ve been focused on coming in this year ready, coming in stronger, coming in in shape, ready to help the team however I can,” Perkins said, via PatriotsWire. “It’s definitely sad to see those guys go, Jamie, KVN, High but it also tells us it’s time to step up. We can’t lean on those older guys anymore, it’s time to step into their shoes.”

Perkins added that he’s been developing as a linebacker after previously appearing at defensive end.

“I put the work in and did a lot of things to help myself to be a linebacker,” Perkins said. “I like doing it. First time doing it, I was a little off, like anything. But now I’m comfortable and I like it.”