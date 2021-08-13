AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Regarding his sudden benching with the Dolphins, Ryan Fitzpatrick explains that he was “floored” by HC Brian Flores‘ decision.

“I have a ton of respect for (Flores), and we have a very good relationship,” Fitzpatrick said, via Robert Mays of The Athletic. “But I thought it was a joke at first. We’re putting Tua in? I was floored.”

Fitzpatrick reiterated that he felt like was the proven starting quarterback in Miami.

“That was my team,” Fitzpatrick said. “… I fought through the shit with those guys. I get the way that the NFL works. I get it. But to have it happen the way it did …”

Fitzpatrick mentioned that it was important for him to show his support of Tua Tagovailoa and wanted to avoid potentially fracturing the team.

“It’s also hard on them, the guy stepping into the role,” Fitzpatrick said. “So for me to be supportive and for me to be the guy that’s in their corner 100 percent and not whispering, ‘Yeah, I should be out there,’ behind their back. That kind of stuff fractures a locker room.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says veteran Albert Wilson has capitalized on the absences of several receivers early in camp and has developed a connection with QB Tua Tagovailoa .

An AFC scout tells Fowler that TE Mike Gesicki is a "matchup nightmare" who should be in for a big year: "He's such a matchup nightmare that he should be Tua's best friend."

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh had high praise of DE Carl Lawson‘s performance in training camp, describing that the defensive end is “relentless with his work ethic.”

“He does it to everybody,” Saleh said, via ProFootballTalk. “You watch the tape, he beats everybody. I think he was top three in pressures and quarterback hits. It’s not foreign to him to win, but what’s cool though is his work ethic and the way he goes about his day-to-day process. He is relentless with his body, he’s relentless with his work ethic, he is an absolute professional. There’s the old saying, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard,’ and this dude, not only is he talented, but he works his absolute butt off. And because of it you see results.”

Patriots Patriots QB Cam Newton said he’s spoken to QB Mac Jones about his expectations in the league and sees the excitement and anticipation out of the rookie. “He came and talked to me, and we talked it out about just his expectation. Every young quarterback goes through it — the excitement, the anticipation,” Newton said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He wants to be so perfect, and I see his preparation is always pristine. That’s what I admire about him.” Patriots HC Bill Belichick said Jones did “some good things” in practice but also must make improvements. “Some good things, some things we can improve on. That’s true for everybody,” said Belichick. Newton is confident that Jones will continue improving and is committed to helping the young quarterback. “Everybody learns different, but he’s just going to keep getting better, and we’re going to be here for each other along this whole process,” Newton said.