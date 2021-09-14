AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said first-round WR Jaylen Waddle has improved since their time at Alabama. The two had a successful debut on Sunday, hooking up four times for 61 yards and a touchdown in a win.

“His biggest improvement is his communication,” Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “In college, Jaylen would speak up here and there, but you really see him now. You come to the sideline after a series and he’s out there telling me, ‘Hey, this is why I’m running this route. I’m running it because of this and that, and this is where I’m expecting the ball.’ He’s telling me ‘do this.’ And it’s not asking — it’s more so telling.”

In return, Waddle said Tagovailoa is a big reason for his improvement.

“[That confidence] just comes from [Tagovailoa]. He tells me if [I see] something to just tell him and let him know. So any time that I see something or something doesn’t go as we would like, I always go to him. … He gives me his thoughts and I give him my thoughts, then we go from there.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Denzel Mims needs to learn to be more versatile if he wants to see more playing time. “He’s got to know, when you’re not one of the main guys, you got to know all three spots and you’ve got to know it at a high level so you can step in and take advantage of all those opportunities,” Saleh said, via DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News. “So, if the Z, the F or the X needs a break, you’re the first one that goes in because you know all three spots, you can execute at a high level and you can roll,” he said, referring to the three receiver positions.