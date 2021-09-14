AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said first-round WR Jaylen Waddle has improved since their time at Alabama. The two had a successful debut on Sunday, hooking up four times for 61 yards and a touchdown in a win.
“His biggest improvement is his communication,” Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “In college, Jaylen would speak up here and there, but you really see him now. You come to the sideline after a series and he’s out there telling me, ‘Hey, this is why I’m running this route. I’m running it because of this and that, and this is where I’m expecting the ball.’ He’s telling me ‘do this.’ And it’s not asking — it’s more so telling.”
In return, Waddle said Tagovailoa is a big reason for his improvement.
“[That confidence] just comes from [Tagovailoa]. He tells me if [I see] something to just tell him and let him know. So any time that I see something or something doesn’t go as we would like, I always go to him. … He gives me his thoughts and I give him my thoughts, then we go from there.”
Jets
Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Denzel Mims needs to learn to be more versatile if he wants to see more playing time.
“He’s got to know, when you’re not one of the main guys, you got to know all three spots and you’ve got to know it at a high level so you can step in and take advantage of all those opportunities,” Saleh said, via DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News. “So, if the Z, the F or the X needs a break, you’re the first one that goes in because you know all three spots, you can execute at a high level and you can roll,” he said, referring to the three receiver positions.
“But yesterday was more of a timing thing where offense really didn’t get rolling until that fourth quarter, which is where you started seeing him show up on the football field,” he said. We had those extended drives, I think we had a 10-play, 93-yard drive where the receivers needed a break, and it gave them that opportunity to step in and get action.”
- Saleh noted Jets LT Mekhi Becton will be out at least 4-6 weeks, and potentially more if he needs surgery. Saleh added that P Braden Mann, LB Jamien Sherwood and LB Blake Cashman are all out multiple weeks (Connor Hughes)
- Jets K Matt Ammendola said his punting success on Sunday was new: “I’ve actually never punted, which is the craziest thing.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- The Jets worked out OL Elijah Nkansah on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)
Patriots
- Adam Schefter reports Patriots RT Trent Brown is day-to-day with a minor calf strain.
- Patriots RB coach Ivan Fears said RB Damien Harris has to protect the football: “That’s something we preach. It is the classic thing you wouldn’t expect, giving the god damn game away. It’s hard to accept. For Damien, that stings like a son of a gun.” (Michael Giardi)
- Fears added fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson also has to learn to not fumble: “He has to learn no matter when the ball comes out, even though you may think you’re down, the evidence doesn’t always back you. You have to hand the ball to the official. That should be your goal.” (Mike Reiss)
