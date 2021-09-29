AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Regarding offensive play-calling duties, Dolphins HC Brian Flores said it continues to be a collaborative operation with QBs coach Charlie Frye sending in plays to co-offensive coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville. (Joe Schad)

said it continues to be a collaborative operation with QBs coach sending in plays to co-offensive coordinators and (Joe Schad) Dolphins activated G Adam Pankey from the practice squad injured list.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Broncos would be among the teams interested in Jets WR Denzel Mims if New York were to trade the 2020 second-round pick, but so far GM Joe Douglas has told people around the league he’s not interested in dealing him.

if New York were to trade the 2020 second-round pick, but so far GM has told people around the league he’s not interested in dealing him. Mims has a chance to be active this week against the Titans with second-round WR Elijah Moore in the concussion protocol and WR Jamison Crowder dealing with a groin injury. However, Cimini says it’s not out of the question New York goes with just four receivers on the gameday roster or calls up practice squad WR Vyncint Smith rather than activate Mims.

in the concussion protocol and WR dealing with a groin injury. However, Cimini says it’s not out of the question New York goes with just four receivers on the gameday roster or calls up practice squad WR rather than activate Mims. Jets HC Robert Saleh said WR Jamison Crowder (groin) is expected to be ready for Week 4. (Brian Costello)

said WR (groin) is expected to be ready for Week 4. (Brian Costello) Ian Rapoport reports that Jets WR Jeff Smith did not practice on Wednesday on being involved in a car crash on his way to practice.

did not practice on Wednesday on being involved in a car crash on his way to practice. Tests determined that Smith sustained a concussion in his car accident and is doubtful for Week 4. (Brian Costello)

Jets WR Corey Davis said his former team, the Tennessee Titans, made no efforts to re-sign him as a free agent. (Connor Hughes)

Patriots

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith said he intends to “quickly turn the page” after the team’s loss to the Saints. Smith caught just one of his six targets for four yards.

“Even through success in this league, you can’t dwell on the week prior, you know what I mean?” he said, via NESN. “You just have to have enough mental toughness to keep moving forward, no matter what was the result of last week, because it’s a long season. There’s a lot of football left to be played, man. You’ve just got to be able to turn that page quickly.”

Smith dropped a pass to open up the second half from rookie QB Mac Jones that resulted in a Saints pick-six.

“Mac threw a catchable ball,” Smith said. “Mac did everything right. I’ve just got to make that play that I know I can make — and that I will make when the opportunity presents itself. … It’s not on his end. I put that on myself. Every ball he threw to me yesterday was catchable, catches that I’ve made, that I know I can make. Unfortunately just couldn’t come up with them.”

Smith said he feels very comfortable within the Patriots system and he’s not concerned at all about how he fits within the team.

“That’s the least of my worries, me being comfortable in the system,” Smith said. “I’m extremely comfortable in this system, comfortable with my role in the system. My biggest thing is my teammates, man, and this organization and just not performing well enough to put us in a position to win. That’s what eats me up the most as a competitor, as a teammate, someone that you count on and depend on, and it’s upsetting. But man, I’m looking forward to next week man, as we all are. We’re flipping a new page and we’re just going forward.”

Regarding the Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Buccaneers, Patriots DL Lawrence Guy said they are not focused on solely playing Tom Brady : “Our focus is not on Tom Brady . Our focus is on the Buccaneers … he’s not the whole team.” (Karen Guregian)

said they are not focused on solely playing : “Our focus is not on . Our focus is on the Buccaneers … he’s not the whole team.” (Karen Guregian) Patriots HC Bill Belichick said it’s clear to see Brady’s imprint on the Buccaneers’ offense: “Totally. 100 percent. It’s the offense he’s run his whole career. I mean, as it evolved here. … The running game’s different, but the passing game’s the passing game. It’s pretty similar.” (Greg Auman)