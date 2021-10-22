AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Regarding the Dolphins’ rumored interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson and making Tua Tagovailoa available, HC Brian Flores declined to speak on the matter and is happy with Tagovailoa as their quarterback: “I don’t really get into rumors. Tua’s our quarterback. We’re happy with our quarterback.” (David Furones)

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said they feel good about some changes they’ve made to their offensive scheme over the bye week and added that it’s time to “put up or shut up.”

“We felt good about it. Obviously, we’ll see Sunday,” Saleh said, via DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News. “Got to put up or shut up, right?”

Jets QB Zach Wilson said they must focus on better execution, which will lead to better production early on in games.

“I think one thing is we just got to keep focusing on just execution, just like we do the whole game,” Wilson said. “I don’t think the focus of the very first drive needs to be different than the rest of the game. Every game should be how can I execute the best I’ve ever can on this play. And that’s what this game has to be as well just getting in a flow, getting in that rhythm, being able to execute and go down the field.”

Wilson added that his goal is to feel more relaxed in games and “not feeling that tension” when playing.

“The goal is to start the game feeling relaxed, and not feeling that tension from the start. And I don’t even think it has to be a touchdown,” Wilson said. “I think, in that game, we really felt it just hitting that 10-yard out for a first down on third and long, it was just like, ‘Holy crap, we just converted on a third down. We’re finally moving the sticks.’ And so just moving the chains and having positive plays to start the game is what we need.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh said their decision on LB C.J. Mosley ‘s (hamstring) availability for Week 7 will “go down to the wire.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots TE Jonnu Smith mentioned that they feel better than a 2-4 team and there’s an “element of urgency” around the locker room.

“There is an element of urgency that we need to have. We’re flipping a new page,” Smith said, via Chris Mason of Masslive. “We’re 2-4 but we know we’re not a 2-4 team.”

Patriots TE Hunter Henry is confident that Smith will come along with his development in their system and eventually have a breakout performance.

“He’s going to come on,” Henry said. “So I’m excited to see him break out… he works extremely hard at what he does, so I think he’s going to continue to keep coming.”

Smith added that he’s not focused on having a breakout game and would rather have more wins.

“Whenever it comes, it comes. But more importantly is winning,” Smith said. “I’m not focused on a breakout game. Usually when you have a breakout game, it helps the team win. If that’s what comes with it, that’s what comes with it. But winning is at the top of my list rather than having a breakout game. That’s just what it is.”