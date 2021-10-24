AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes that there’s not a unanimous position inside the Dolphins’ organization on trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson . However, the most important voice, owner Stephen Ross , appears to be on board and that might be all that matters.

says that QB is the starter going forward: “I told Tua he’s our QB and his focus needs to be on this game and this opponent. He needed to focus and I think he was able to do that.” (Joe Schad) Flores also said that the team needs to show more consistency: “This team has done good things in spurts but we haven’t been able to string it together.” (Schad)

Tagovailoa says he certainly hears the trade talks involving him but simply chooses to ignore it: “I hear it. I do hear it. I just don’t listen to it. So that’s that.” (Schad)

Tagovailoa and Flores both admitted there were conversations this week about the rumors surrounding him, with Tua saying: “It’s still a normal week. I really respect and appreciate his transparency where he’s at with that. But I like to keep those conversations private.” (Ruthie Polinsky)

Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that Dolphins’ LB Jerome Baker will have a precautionary MRI after leaving the Falcons game with a knee injury.

Barry Jackson notes that the Dolphins should have taken TE Kyle Pitts and not traded their 2022 first-rounder to the Eagles. Instead, they opted for WR Jaylen Waddle and two future first-round picks, which Jackson considers “assets for a future that will never arrive.”

Jets WR Jamison Crowder says he doesn’t pay attention to any of the trade rumors that involve him.

“It’s something that I don’t pay attention to,” Crowder told the media. “Obviously, it’s a business, but my main focus is to come out each day and prepare for this week. That’s just how I view it.”

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh on the injury suffered by QB Zach Wilson : “I don’t think it’s going to be that big of a setback.” (Rich Cimini)

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Jets are much more likely to be sellers than buyers at the trade deadline. However, they could make an exception for a tight end, as New York has gotten just 95 yards from their current options so far this season.

In addition to WR Denzel Mims, Cimini notes another 2020 draft pick has had a hard time getting onto the field — 2020 fourth-round RB La’Mical Perine, who has been a healthy scratch for the first five games.

Patriots

ESPN’s Mike Reiss notes the Patriots had an eye on the future when they promoted LB Jahlani Tavai from the practice squad to the active roster even though they already had five off-ball linebackers on the roster.

from the practice squad to the active roster even though they already had five off-ball linebackers on the roster. Reiss points out Dont’a Hightower , Jamie Collins and Ja’Whaun Bentley are all in contract years and the staff likes Tavai’s intelligence and potential signal-calling role.

, and are all in contract years and the staff likes Tavai’s intelligence and potential signal-calling role. Patriots CB Joejuan Williams was benched and then made a healthy scratch even though New England was short on cornerback depth, which makes Reiss think he probably won’t be on the team much longer unless something changes.

was benched and then made a healthy scratch even though New England was short on cornerback depth, which makes Reiss think he probably won’t be on the team much longer unless something changes. The NFL fined DL Deatrich Wise $20,600 for unnecessary roughness last week. (Reiss)