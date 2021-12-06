AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Dolphins RB Patrick Laird has a sprained MCL and could be headed to injured reserve.

Jets

Jets DT Quinnen Williams said he’s not focusing on earning a potential extension, he’s just looking at getting better this year.

“I’m just focusing on what I can control,” Williams said, via Jets Wire. “I can’t control Pro Bowl votes. I can’t control extension and money and stuff. The only thing I can control is having a team, having a defense and doing all I can do to win football games.”

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry believes RBs Damien Harris and fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson have been huge for the offense.

“They’re tremendous. ‘Mondre has come on, especially the past few games. Damien has been very consistent, but they just balance each other really well,” Henry said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.“They’re both big. They both have great vision. Cuts. Speed. They have everything you would want. They’re catching the ball out of the backfield, too. It’s fun to block for those guys like that because they make your job a little bit easier.”

NESN’s Zack Cox is doubtful that the Patriots will sign CB J.C. Jackson to an extension before the end of the season, noting that Jackson has made it this close to unrestricted free agency and stands to cash in big should he make it there.

to an extension before the end of the season, noting that Jackson has made it this close to unrestricted free agency and stands to cash in big should he make it there. Cox adds there’s a strong chance the Patriots tag Jackson, although it will be expensive at over $17 million.

Cox writes it’s almost certain the Patriots will not pick up WR N’Keal Harry‘s fifth-year option and the former first-round pick is not even a lock to make the team next year. The coaching staff is a fan of his work as a blocker but he’s paid to play receiver and has caught eight passes in eight games.