AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins C Michael Deiter said he didn’t suffer any setbacks with his injured foot and wore a boot through last week as a precautionary measure. (Joe Schad)

Jets

Jets’ QB Zach Wilson told reporters that he only wants to improve over the final four games of his rookie season: “Just to keep improving, just keep getting better. Just being able to leave games and say I was able to pull some positive things out that maybe I struggled with early on.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Saleh added that RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) will also play in Sunday's game.

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick said he’s been impressed by RB Rhamondre Stevenson‘s development this season and has gained “a lot of trust” from the coaching staff.

“I’ve been impressed by Rhamondre’s growth,” Belichick said, via PatriotsWire. “He’s very coachable. When you ask him to do something, he really tries hard to do it the way that you want him to do it. He’s improved greatly in every area of the game. He’s a player that has gained a lot of trust and confidence from his teammates, certainly from the coaching staff, really in every area.”

Belichick praised Stevenson’s continuous growth since training camp.

“I think anybody on the team would tell you that he’s improved tremendously from where he was, let’s call it in July, to where he is now,” Belichick said. “We see it on defense, we see it on offense. He’s just one of those players that’s just gotten a lot better and he’s pretty good to start with, but he just got a lot better in terms of adjusting his skills and his game to the team that he’s on and what we’ve asked him to do.”

The Patriots announced that they have officially ruled out OL Yodny Cajuste (quad) and RB Damien Harris (hamstring) from Week 15.