AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

, , and were all cut by the team eventually. While there have been some contributors on defense who signed this past offseason such as DT Adam Butler, Jackson notes that the players signed all required a modest financial commitment and will not be owed any money beyond this season.

Jets

Jets’ RB La’Mical Perine and WR Denzel Mims remain confident despite their lack of results during the 2021 season up to this point.

“I feel like I got drafted for a reason. I’m a talented guy,” Perine told the media on Wednesday. “A lot of people might not think that but they don’t see what I do day-in and day-out. I can’t speak for them. I know what I bring to the table each day when I step on that field. I’m a dog at heart.”

“I think I’m a very good player,” Mims said on Thursday. “I don’t think there are too many people just like me. It will be shown. I just got to keep moving forward.”

Patriots

Ian Rapoport recently questioned if Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels would want the Jaguars’ head coaching job in the future.

“I think a better question is, is this a job Josh McDaniels would want? As he goes into this process now, that should be the question every time,” Rapoport said on Gresh and Keefe. “It’s a weird year for head-coach candidates. I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of great candidates. This will probably be more of a year for the retreads, former head coaches than anything else — Dan Quinn, Doug Peterson, and Vance Joseph. I think those guys will be kind of hotter than some of the younger guys, but obviously, Josh is in that category. It’s just you do have Trevor Lawrence, who I think is going to be good, but honestly, watching him this year you really don’t know. Then you have an owner who has not covered himself in glory over his 10 years, or whatever it is in the NFL. [McDaniels] needs to make sure to look for a good, stable properly operating franchise, and I don’t know if this is one that he would want.”