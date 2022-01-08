AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Jason La Canfora reports that Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is admired by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross , who is also a Michigan alumnus. La Canfora adds that Ross has wanted to hire Harbaugh in the past and that his name was mentioned when the team was on a seven-game losing streak.

this offseason, including the Saints, Browns, Panthers, Broncos, and Washington. Watson has a no-trade clause and has still maintained his desire to play for the Dolphins. Should the Dolphins decide to keep QB Tua Tagovailoa, Jackson mentions that Miami would have all the cap space necessary to build a team around the young quarterback that has the potential to win at least 11 games next season.

Jets

Ralph Vacchiano thinks that S Marcus Maye will get a fresh start somewhere else on a prove-it deal, rather than sign a large contract with the Jets. He also points out that the relationship between the two sides is likely not as strong as it once was due to trade rumors and Maye's DUI arrest that he failed to notify the team about.

Jets HC Robert Saleh says Berrios and WR Elijah Moore may be unable to play but things are currently looking good for Crowder to play in Week 18. (Ralph Vacchiano)

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick praised fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson, along with many players on the team. They are all excited to see what Stevenson can do next year with more experience under his belt.

“‘Mondre has improved a lot. He only had one year at Oklahoma. He picked up a lot there, but he’s just continued to develop in all areas — running, pass protection, blitz pickup, just overall patience in the running game, decision-making, and ball security,” Belichick said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “He’s been asked to do a lot of things and he’s put in the extra time and really embraced the coaching and the detail he’s gotten and tried to execute it. And he has. I think he’s earned everyone’s respect for his work ethic and his willingness to help the team in any way he can.”