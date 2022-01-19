AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins



NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports t he Dolphins interviewed 49ers OC Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, with Cowboys Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore scheduled for Thursday. DCand OCscheduled for Thursday.

The team will continue their busy interview schedule with C ardinals DC Vance Joseph and Rams RB coach Thomas Brown on Friday.

Jets

Jets WR Braxton Berrios had a breakout season, but he wouldn’t have landed in New York had he not got his start with the Patriots, who released him after he was injured.

“It was a tough conversation, obviously,” Berrios said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “They’re very professional about everything they do, and that’s the problem. When you get injured over there, it’s a little different. It’s looked upon differently than other places, and it’s just, that’s what it was. Luckily, it landed me in my next spot, and that kind of led me to here. So it is what it is. It wasn’t a fun time, though. I was still there, I was in the meetings. Honestly, I did most of the scouting reports each week, and I’d give them to all the guys. I tried to help in any way I can. … And honestly, the pure learning experience there is absolutely invaluable. That whole year, I learned more about football and obviously got to listen to (Tom) Brady take over a meeting and say, ‘Hey, guys, this is how I look at it.’ And going (from) that to now a rookie quarterback (Zach Wilson), I can start to see what he’s seeing. Everybody says be friendly to the quarterback. When the coverage goes all which ways, I know what he feels is open, and that’s where I’m going to try to show up.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones got high marks for his rookie season and was in the conversation for offensive rookie of the year.

“What I saw on film was a QB who was extremely accurate, got the ball out on time and consistently went to the right place with the ball,” an AFC assistant coach said to PFF’s Doug Kyed. “And I think that carried over to the NFL and why he had the success he did this year.”

However, there remain questions in the eyes of some about how high Jones’ ceiling really is.

“He’s cerebral, but his arm is weak, which will hurt him in that division in cold-weather games,” an AFC executive said.