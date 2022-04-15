AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said he’s going to “make use” of their offense’s new additions when asked if he’s feeling any pressure going into next season.

“I think pressure is everywhere, especially in any professional industry,” Tagovailoa said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “You’re either going to make use of this opportunity with the guys we have or you’re not. That’s what it is. I’m looking forward to making use of this opportunity.”

Tagovailoa reiterated that he’s excited about the Dolphins’ productive offseason.

“I guess the only word that can describe that is exciting,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s exciting times for all of us. Aside from guys we have acquired, it’s going to take work from all of us. We’ve got to do the most important thing why we’re here, which is just win games.”

Tagovailoa has been getting to know HC Mike McDaniel and thinks he’s an easily relatable coach.

“From getting to know coach as a person and getting to hang out and have conversations with him, that’s who he is. Same person as with just he and I talking. I find that pretty unique. You are brought into this world where you have to be politically correct when the media is talking to you. With guys, you talk a different way. You have two voices… The cool thing is coach McDaniel is the same all the time… He’s such a person you can relate to in a lot of things. He makes it comfortable for you.”

Jets

Albert Breer says there’s a feeling Jets GM Joe Douglas will take an offensive lineman in the first round for the third time in as many years.

will take an offensive lineman in the first round for the third time in as many years. Breer has heard N.C. State’s Ickey Ekwonu connected to the Jets the most up to this point, given that he has positional flexibility and the concerns involving Mekhi Becton.

connected to the Jets the most up to this point, given that he has positional flexibility and the concerns involving Mekhi Becton. Jets WR coach Miles Austin is in attendance at the University of Southern California’s Pro Day to observe WR Drake London . (D.J. Bien-Aime)

is in attendance at the University of Southern California’s Pro Day to observe WR . (D.J. Bien-Aime) The Jets hosted Illinois CB Tony Adams at their local prospect workout day. (Aaron Wilson)

Patriots

Patriots S Jabrill Peppers is being reunited with his former HC Joe Judge, who will be working more with the offense and special teams than with Peppers on defense.

“Back in New York, he kind of leaned toward the offense and favored them a little bit more,” Peppers said, via Zack Cox of NESN.com. “So it’s not too much of a surprise to me. But it will be interesting to see what he does on the offensive side because usually, I know him as the head guy and the special teams guru. So, it will be interesting to see him on that side and talk a little smack to him.”

Memphis G/C Dylan Parham visited the Jaguars Thursday. Parham has also went through drills for the Giants, Texans, and Patriots at the Senior Bowl. (Jordan Schultz)

visited the Jaguars Thursday. Parham has also went through drills for the Giants, Texans, and Patriots at the Senior Bowl. (Jordan Schultz) Patriots’ director of player personnel Mike Groh said that there are fewer larger-sized linebackers available due to the progression of the position at the college level: “There’s not as many of those big linebackers. They just don’t exist. … It’s what the college game provides us. We just have to take what they give us year to year.” (Zack Cox)

said that there are fewer larger-sized linebackers available due to the progression of the position at the college level: “There’s not as many of those big linebackers. They just don’t exist. … It’s what the college game provides us. We just have to take what they give us year to year.” (Zack Cox) Groh added that it’s important to identify “instant-impact” type of receivers in the NFL Draft: “Wherever teams can add an instant-impact player, which is what these wide receivers are in the game today, they’re going to do it. You can’t just sit around, wait, and hope to get one of these guys in the draft. You got to be proactive.” (Zack Cox)

