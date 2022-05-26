AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki was on his honeymoon when he found out he was being franchise-tagged. Gesicki said the process was a waiting game and something he had to be patient with.

“Honestly, it’s kind of just like a waiting game,” Gesicki said, via Dolphins Wire. ”You know when the tag deadline is, and you know that it’s a possibility, but you don’t know what’s gonna happen. I was on my honeymoon in Bora Bora, and the tag deadline was the next day, and it was still up in the air. [I] didn’t know if I was going to be able to hit free agency, if they were going to tag me, and then I got a text at like 3:30 a.m. Bora Bora time…from my agent, and he was like ‘Hey, they’re tagging you.’ I rolled over in the middle of the night and looked at my phone, tapped Halle, and was like ‘Hey, we’re staying in Miami another year.’”

Jets

Jets QB Zach Wilson said his nutrition has been a “major focus” this offseason and he bulked up from 208 pounds to 221.

“I feel better for sure,” said Wilson, via Rich Cimini. “The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice, is better. In the long run, once we get into a game when we actually get hit and tackled, having more size on me will help.”

Wilson feels like a “better athlete” with the added weight.

“I just feel like I’m a better athlete with more weight on, for some reason,” Wilson said.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said Wilson has had a vocal presence this offseason.

“He looks good, he’s confident, he’s smiling, he’s vocal,” Saleh said. “I’ve said it before that you can always tell the confidence level and their understanding of what they’re being asked to do by the volume of their voice, and he’s getting pretty loud.”

Patriots

Patriots coach Matt Patricia continues to say how impressed he was by QB Mac Jones during his rookie season.

“I think one of the things that you notice right away when you’re around him a lot is just how hard he works,” Patricia said, PatriotsWire.com. “He’s a very, very bright kid. He picks up the offense very quickly. He’s got just a great football mind.”

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi spoke to an AFC defensive coach who thinks Jones is “more athletic” than he gets credit for and has a strong presence in the pocket: “He is more athletic than you all give him credit for. He can make some plays with his legs. He’s not this statue. He feels the game and sees the game as well as any young QB.”

The AFC defensive coach mentioned that the Patriots must address the departure of former OC Josh McDaniels given he had Jones prepared for games: “Yes. Not so much as a play caller. More about who helps him solve problems in-game. Of the many things Josh (McDaniels) brought to the table, that was huge. That kid was prepped for the game and adaptable as the game played out.” (Mike Giardi)

The coach adds that Jones would do well with improved arm strength after tossing a few "lollipops" last season: "I saw he said he's been working on his arm. That's important. He lollipops a few too many throws. He knows that won't play longterm, especially late in the year. If he can add a little more zip, it'll open up a few more things in whatever playbook they're using." (Mike Giardi)