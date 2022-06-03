AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins’ new RB Chase Edmonds thinks HC Mike McDaniel‘s system does well to disguise plays and confuse defenses.

“I’ve played against it for the last four years,” Edmonds said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It’s something special with how they disguise everything, the window dressing to make everything look the same. It really confuses the defense and holds the defense to be disciplined and have gap integrity.”

Edmonds is comfortable with McDaniel’s zone running scheme but is getting more accustomed to outside zone runs.

“I think that’s something I’m good at, specializing my zone scheme. I’m excited to get into the zone and work my feet, work the rhythm. It’s a different scheme than what I’m used to. I was predominately inside zone, so working my feet, getting used to the outside zone track, getting used to the outside zone feel, how certain lanes feel [is a goal]. Just working to build something special.”

Edmonds added that McDaniel’s use of running backs is a primary reason why he signed with Miami.

“The running back here does a lot. It’s primarily why I came here. I believe in McDaniel, especially out of the backfield because I feel like I can utilize my special abilities coming out the backfield, my route-running and mismatches on ‘backers.”

Jets

Jets RB Michael Carter said that he was glad the organization drafted second-round RB Breece Hall and thinks the rookie will help the team win.

“What am I going to do?” Carter said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I’m happy that we got him. It’s not like I’m like, [looking angry], ‘Oh my god.’ I’m happy. He’s a great player and I’m trying to win.”

Carter is confident that he will continue getting work in their running back rotation and reiterated he has “no problem” with the Jets bringing in another running back.

“There’s enough for all of us to eat, you know what I mean?” Carter said. “With the amount of plays that we run during the game, we can all eat. Obviously, Breece is a good player. I have nothing but respect for him. He works hard and he asks questions. He’s not afraid to ask questions. He’s not afraid to mess up right now. He understands that it’s a marathon and not a sprint. It’s really cool to have him in the room. He has a great chance to be something special in the league. I have no problem with it.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton spoke about his slender 181-pound frame and doesn’t think he needs to add an exorbitant amount of weight.

“Just staying true to myself,” Thornton said, via Dakota Randall of NESN. “Always look at myself in the mirror. You know, this is my body type, this is my frame. I don’t see myself being 225 pounds. Been thin all my life. Just getting stronger in the weight room, building my muscles so I can have that fast-twitch.”

Thornton added that he wants to build strength but not necessarily gain more weight.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say getting bigger, I’d just say getting stronger,” Thornton said. “(Having) speed but having strength.”