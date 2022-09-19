AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel spoke about his team’s incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Ravens.

“We just had a game where we were able to have the lead the whole game. So, the night before, I told the guys that I was really hoping that we would get some adversity in this game, and I wanted to see how we respond to a deficit. Apparently, they took me way too literal,” McDaniel said, via Pro Football Talk.

McDaniel also was happy for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who had the best game of his career with six touchdown passes in a huge comeback win.

“I said, ‘The weight should be lifted off your shoulders, man. All you did was do exactly what we talked about,” he said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “Hopefully at least for a week you can shut up all the people that you’re trying not to listen to.’ I’m hoping Sundays feel different to him now. You need kind of a shock and awe moment for that to happen.”

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh told the media QB Zach Wilson will begin to ramp things up in practice but would not commit to him starting for Week 4: “He’s progressing well…looking good…so we’ll see.” (Rich Cimini)

Saleh said that TE C.J. Uzomah is going to be a game-time decision for Week 3. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Patriots WR DeVante Parker is happy with being part of a winning team, regardless of what his role is or his personal performance. He still feels that it is early in the season and he is still coming along.

“Nope,” Parker said, via NBC Sports Boston. “I mean, hey, we’re winning. That’s all I really care about. I care about Ws. As long as we’re winning, I’m fine. We just have to have better timing. That’s all it is. We’ll fix that. We have plenty of games to fix that.”

“Just being out there, my presence,” Parker added. “You know, I’m just going out there blocking. Getting yardage that’s out there. That’s all. That’s all they ask for. I’m progressing pretty well. I’m doing what they’re asking me to do. That’s all you can do. Do your job. It’s still early in the season. As long as we’re getting Ws and we’re winning as a team, that’s really all that matters to me.”

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne says they’ve “scrapped” elements of the offense they had been working on, with NESN’s Zack Cox pointing out New England hasn’t run much wide zone or play action bootlegs after practicing both concepts extensively during training camp.