AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are hosting Tulsa RB Deneric Prince for a pre-draft visit.
- Wilson reports Miami brought in Northern Illinois WR Shemar Thornton for a workout on Friday.
Jets
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline adds the Jets are one of a number of teams he thinks would like to trade down and draft a center late in the first round, or trade up in the Jets’ case.
- ESPN’s Field Yates mentions that DL Quinton Jefferson‘s deal with the Jets is a one-year deal with the Jets and has a base value of $3.6 million, with $2.75 million guaranteed. It can max out at $4.25 million with incentives.
- Alabama OT Tyler Steen has a pre-draft visit with the Jets. (Ian Rapoport)
- Tony Pauline reports the Jets are scheduled to host Stephen F. Austin WR Xavier Gipson for a pre-draft visit this week.
Patriots
- Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell has visited with the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks.
