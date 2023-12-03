AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on his 78-yard touchdown strike to WR Tyreek Hill : “We got the look we liked. We liked the matchup with De’Von and the matchup with Tyreek. Nothing surprises me anymore.” (Joe Schad)

on his 78-yard touchdown strike to WR : “We got the look we liked. We liked the matchup with De’Von and the matchup with Tyreek. Nothing surprises me anymore.” (Joe Schad) Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on the knee injury suffered by LB Jerome Baker : “It’s really early. The vibe I have is that it’s not season-ending.” (Joe Schad)

on the knee injury suffered by LB : “It’s really early. The vibe I have is that it’s not season-ending.” (Joe Schad) McDaniel adds that LT Terron Armstead could have returned to the game, while OL Robert Hunt‘s injury is a re-aggravation issue.

Jets

Last November with the Vikings, Jets RB Dalvin Cook finished the month with 64 carries and had no fewer than 11 in any single game. This November, Cook finished the month with nine carries — total.

“For any guy that has produced in this league, it’s frustrating,” Cook said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “You want to be productive.”

Cook has been a clear backup to starting Jets RB Breece Hall and has not seen as much work as he hoped when he signed with the team. However, he told Cimini he doesn’t plan to ask for his release or beg for carries.

“I was hoping just to be in the right situation for me,” he said. “Like I said, I want an opportunity. I feel great. My body is ready to roll. I was just hoping for a great opportunity.”

“Honestly, I feel like if you put my tape on, I proved myself in this league,” he added. “I don’t go beg for carries. I feel like I was brought here for a reason.”

Cook on the offensive struggles in their loss on Sunday: “We gotta find ourselves … I’ve been on some teams where we weren’t as good but we knew how to go out there and score points. That’s what it comes down to: Just finding the formula. We’re still searching for it.” ( Zack Rosenblatt

Patriots

Patriots DT Christian Barmore didn’t take the leap in his second season that a lot of people expected after he flashed as a rookie. But so far Barmore’s third season looks much more like the trajectory New England initially expected. A lot of credit belongs to Barmore for putting in the work over the offseason.

“The level I want to reach doesn’t come easy,” Barmore said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “So the days you don’t want to do it, you have to do it. All the great ones — Aaron Donald, Chris Jones , DeForest Buckner — you wonder why they are the way they are. They work harder and then go prove it on the field. That’s my goal. To keep being a consistent guy, don’t miss any days, and be a dominant player.”

Another big factor is that Barmore has overall been a lot healthier in 2023 than he was in 2022.

“The main thing is he’s been healthy, and you see his game growing and growing because of it,” veteran Patriots DT Davon Godchaux said. “Very quick in the passing game. A good penetrator, disruptive on third down. He’s getting more confident each game and less hesitant.”

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on why he decided to start QB Bailey Zappe : “I thought he deserved it.” (Karen Guregian)

on why he decided to start QB : “I thought he deserved it.” (Karen Guregian) Belichick on if he is surprised the team is struggling on offense: “I don’t know.” (Chad Graff)

Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott said the Patriots’ continued offensive struggles are “super frustrating” before adding: “I feel bad for those guys on the defensive side.” (Zack Cox)